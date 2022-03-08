NCCC baseball preseason No. 1

A pennant hanging in the office of Niagara County Community College baseball coach Matt Clingersmith signifies the Thunderwolves’ spring training mantra:
Play like you’re in first.
Train like you’re in second.
NCCC opened the season at the top of the order among contenders for the NJCAA Division III national championship.
One win away for the third time in a decade and second in four seasons, the Thunderwolves ascended from a second-place finish in 20201 to top rank this preseason after six-time national champion Tyler (Texas) moved up to Division I.
“It’s great for Niagara County as a whole, our school, the community, youth programs,” Clingersmith said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a northern team get a No. 1 ranking in baseball before. It’s helps with recruiting, it builds confidence on and off the field, and it’s great exposure for us.”
The Thunderwolves’ previous best preseason ranking was No. 3 and they’ve been No. 2 twice in prior seasons. Idle in the first week, they are now ranked second behind Rowan-Gloucester (N.J.), the team NCCC beat in last year’s national semifinals.
“We’re trying not to look at too many of those accolades right now,” Clingersmith said before the Thunderwolves’ season-opening trip to Orlando, Florida.
“We’re trying to take it game by game, the next 90 feet at a time. Baseball is a tough game, and it’s a longer journey than football or basketball. You play 50 games, and you are going to lose some.
“It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. Sometimes, we’ve been ranked high and didn’t make it to the world series, or we were out quick. Other times, we haven’t been ranked high, and we made it all the way to the national championship game.”
NCCC will be challenged early in the spring, with its second opening day game against No. 8 Century. The Thunderwolves will also play ranked D-I Potomac State, strong D-II opponents Waubonsee and Westchester, and regional rival Herkimer.
“We’ll be battle-tested early to see if we can keep the No. 1 ranking and see how good we really are,” Clingersmith said.
Regional games begin March 26 at home against SUNY Broome.
Of the 42 players on the Thunderwolves’ roster, nine so far hold offers from NCAA D-I or D-II programs, Clingersmith said.
Top players include: Kyle Menaker, a right-handed pitcher committed to George Mason; shortstop Zach Evans, an MLB draft prospect who has turned down D-I offers in favor of D-II power Lenoir-Rhyne; right-hander Clifton Genge, who has committed to Canisius; freshman flamethrower Ryan Birchard, who already holds an offer from UConn and has received interest from SEC schools; and Niagara Frontier League all-star outfielder Mark Kuhn (Niagara Wheatfield).
•••
The Thunderwolves’ basketball teams received their next assignments Tuesday when the NJCAA D-II brackets were released.
The NCCC women, on a 20-game win streak, are the No. 9 seed in the 16-team field and will meet No. 8 North Central Missouri at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan.
The NCCC men were seeded 10th and will open against No. 7 Henry Ford (Michigan) at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Danville, Illinois.
