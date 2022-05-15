NCCC baseball, softball advance to regionals

Niagara County Community College swept through opening playoff series on the season's final home weekend, and the Thunderwolves will now play for regional titles in both baseball and softball, one base away from reaching the NJCAA Division III World Series.
Ranked No. 5 nationally in baseball, NCCC is making its 14th consecutive trip to the Region III championship tournament under coach Matt Clingersmith.
“That’s what we're working for every year as a program, to get to that final four and get a chance to go to another World Series,” said Clingersmith, a Niagara Falls native, after the Thunderwolves extended their May winning streak to 13 and improved to 46-8 on the season, one victory from a team record, by punching out sub-regional opponent Hudson Valley, 4-0 on Saturday and 3-2 in Sunday’s resumed second game.
NCCC’s winningest softball season in history (30-17) continues with its first appearance among the region’s four finalists, following Saturday’s 8-0 and 10-3 wins over Jefferson that avenged the end of last season in the same semifinal series on the Thunderwolves’ diamond.
“We continue to put new notches on our belt,” said eighth-year softball coach Nate Beutel, a Sanborn native. “We accomplished a goal that we have been striving for a long time here.”
“We’ve always looked up to Coach Clingersmith’s program,” Beutel continued, “and marveled at what he’s been able to do with those guys, the way he develops them. So it's really nice to see all of that hard work pay off and be able to clinch a berth in regionals on the same weekend at home.”
NCCC advances to a best-of-three series starting Thursday that will determine one of the region's two spots in the national tournament. It will be a tough task on the road at top-seeded Corning, ranked No. 2 in the country, but Beutel took hope from the effort in a 12-11 loss there last week during which the Thunderwolves held a three-run lead in the late innings.
“You don’t always get second chances, in life or sports, so it’s nice for us to get another opportunity to atone for that so quickly,” Beutel said.
Baseball begins play at the double-elimination regionals Thursday in Little Falls, against rival ECC, a team it split four high-scoring battles with this season.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” said Clingersmith, who pitched for the Kats’ title team in 2003 before building a six-time regional champion program at NCCC. “It always is with us and Erie. And at regionals, these three games are the most important series of the season.”
Thunderwolves’ title runs traditionally start on the mound, and this season has been no different. Starting pitchers Kyle Menaker, Troy Leibert and Kyle Finn didn't allow an earned run over 18 innings in the sub-regional playoff.
Menaker, a George Mason recruit, gave what Clingersmith called one of the three best postseason pitching performances in NCCC lore, going the distance in his first nine-inning game and striking out 16 to improve to 9-1 with five shutout victories.
Finn (Williamsville North) pitched four shutout innings Sunday, improving to 8-1 in his freshman season after Leibert (3-1) allowed two hits over five innings Saturday before rain suspended play. Along with freshman fireballer Ryan Birchard (5-0), the Thunderwolves’ starting rotation enters regionals with a 1.56 earned-run average.
In the softball circle, sophomore ace Lydia Serrano (Kenmore West) raised her record to 15-1 by throwing all 14 innings of the doubleheader, allowing three earned runs while driving home four in batting 4 for 7.
“Lydia put us on her back and carried us to two wins,” Beutel said. “She threw a gem in game one, and game two, she gave everything she had left in the tank."
Slugging catcher Maggiemay Murrins continued her All-America campaign going 6 for 8 with six RBIs, and Makayla Montes (Grand Island) scored five runs, boosting her school-record total to 64.
