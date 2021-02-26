Sharpening their claws over a yearlong pause, the Thunderwolves are hungry to get back in the game and embark on their long-awaited title hunt.
Niagara County Community College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams return to action this weekend. It has been a full year since the Thunderwolves last took the floor in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, but just a few days since multiple teams ended pauses caused by positive virus tests.
The NCCC basketball teams, both receiving votes in the NJCAA Division III national poll, tip-off their four-week seasons that include 15 scheduled games with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday against visiting Lackawanna (Pa.) College. The Thunderwolves also will return to competition in wrestling, volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball and golf by the beginning of April.
“We are very excited and happy for the athletes and coaches that are come back,” said Amanda Haseley, NCCC athletics director. “They finally have a chance to display their talents and experience a competitive season. And I think it is great that the NJCAA is allowing all athletes to play this season without losing their year of eligibility.”
Following regional policy, no spectators will be admitted to the Thunderwolverena this season, but all home events will be live streamed via NCCCathletics.com.
NCCC is going against the woodgrain this winter, among only three of the 30 junior colleges in the SUNYAC system participating in high-risk indoor sports.
Haseley praised the college administration for their commitment to developing a comprehensive plan for NCCC athletes to return to play that prioritized safety and adherence to state and county health regulations.
“We received unwavering support from Dr. William Murabito, our college president, and Julia Pitman, our vice president of student services, that pushed us forward,” Haseley said. “The administration on our campus has worked hand-in-hand with county and state health departments. We have been in constant contact with Cheri Yager, our wellness center coordinator, and that relationship has really helped us in coming back.”
While most other junior colleges suspended all athletic activities during the fall, NCCC’s baseball, softball and soccer teams were able to scrimmage outdoors, and the other programs were permitted to practice during a two-month window.
“It was a little easier for us to do outdoors, but were able to craft and perfect our policies, and we saw some success,” Haseley said. “Baseball and softball got through their whole fall seasons without any shutdowns or quarantines. We thought if we could do it safely in baseball and softball, why can’t we try to do it in basketball.”
NCCC is currently following regional guidelines for weekly virus testing of junior college athletes and coaches, Haseley said, and studying the feasibility of conducting more frequent testing. Additional efforts to reduce virus transmission include physical distancing, mask-wearing and symptom screening during practice and on the sidelines during games.
Positive virus tests forced both basketball programs and part of the baseball team to pause practices for 10 days this month. Scheduled games have already been canceled because of virus outbreaks at other colleges. Haseley remains optimistic, however, that the Thunderwolves will be able to complete their seasons.
“Now that we are back, there have been some obstacles, but we are going forward with excitement,” Haseley said. “I might be an optimist, but I read the reports ever day, statewide and regionally, our case numbers are going down. I’m convinced the vaccines are helping. We have a great testing system in place. And if we get a positive test, we know exactly what to do.”
Scheduling has also been a challenge. Regional mandates restrict NCCC from traveling outside of New York and its contingent states, and many schools the Thunderwolves normally play, including all but one of their regional opponents, opting out of competing this winter.
NCCC’s basketball teams will play four regular season games against Jamestown CC before meeting again April 3 in the regional title game. The Thunderwolves had to get creative in scheduled games against opponents from Maryland and West Virginia at a neutral site, Westmoreland CCC, in Ohio. Both teams have scheduled games against NCAA D-III teams that are classified as exhibitions.
In volleyball, with the NJCAA D-III tournament canceled, NCCC will play four matches against ECC on Thursdays in March.
The wrestling team has five dual matches scheduled before the regional championship April 7 at JCC.
Soccer season starts April 2 and includes six games before the regional championships on May 21. The baseball and softball teams won’t be able to spring train down south, and are scheduled to begin their seasons in late March, weather permitting.
NCCC’s basketball teams and individual wrestlers will have the opportunity to qualify for the NJCAA national tournaments if they win the regional championship.
In the last indoor athletic event hosted by NCCC on March 1, 2020, the Thunderwolves won their second straight regional championship in girls basketball and were eager to advance to a national tournament that was eventually canceled.
At the first practice of 2021, coach Nate Beutel brought with him the net the Thunderwolves cut down after their championship victory.
“I told the girls that while this won’t be a normal season, or anything that your are used to,” Beutel said, “We still have the chance to cut down the nets again, to put another banner on the wall.
“All of those opportunities are still there for us if we stay vigilant.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.