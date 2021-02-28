NCCC basketball teams return to action

Fast breaking into March after a full year on the bench, the Thunderwolves are embracing the madness.
A late-arriving basketball season shaped by coronavirus pandemic protocols, scheduling restrictions and a full-court press to complete a 14-game regular season in just four weeks tipped off Sunday at Niagara County Community College.
NCCC coach Bill Beilein howled with excitement following the men’s team’s 85-59 win against Lackawanna (Pa.) College.
“Let’s take advantage of being given a chance,” Beilein yelped.
The Lackawanna women, ranked No. 20 in NJCAA Division III, improved to 5-0 with a 97-96 victory that halted NCCC’s 25-game home winning streak. Yet Thunderwolves coach Nate Beutel was upbeat after only the second regular season loss in three seasons for his team.
“I’m encouraged with how hard we played for 40 minutes,” Beutel said. “How we battled, how we stuck together, the toughness that we showed out there.”
Alaina Forbes, the lone returning starter and second-team all-region pick from NCCC’s 30-1 team a year ago, led the Thunderwolves with 26 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Gabrielle McDuffie added 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
Jamiya Eaddy, a transfer from NCCC rival Monroe, made the go-ahead 3-pointer from the wing on an inbounds play with 11 seconds remaining and finished with 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists and six steals to lead Lackawanna.
“She was a pitbull and we had a tough time with her,” Beutel said.
NCCC surged to take a 73-64 lead early in the fourth quarter but squandered the advantage with a run of turnovers before struggling to convert late, missing two free throws and two shots in the paint on its final two possessions.
“Obviously, we haven’t lost a lot of games the last few years, so it’s never fun to lose,” Beutel said. “But this was our first time seeing somebody in a different color jersey in the six months that we’ve been working together. And for us to compete like crazy for 40 minutes, that’s all I can ask for.”
Returning to practice from a 10-day pause on Saturday, the NCCC men were energetic at the start of their opener, jumping out to a 10-0 lead. After some sluggish sequences throughout the first half, the Thunderwolves turned up their defensive intensity and broke open the game coming out of the break.
“We were defensively-led today,” Beilein said of an effort that forced 28 turnovers. “That gave us our whole production. We practiced for three-and-a-half hours on Saturday to tighten some things up, mostly on defense. And I think that paid off.”
Having gone 13-0 at home last season, the Thunderwolves continued the trend with an almost entirely new roster.
Kailee White, a transfer from NJCAA D-I McCook (Ind.), led NCCC with 23 points and four assists.
“Kai was dominant for us in the second half,” Beilein said. “He’s got some college experience plus a little bit of Thunderwolves flavor, and that showed.”
Justin Hendrick added 14 points and four steals and Naz’ea Fowlks contributed 11 off the bench. Niagara Falls native Taylor Sanders started in the frontcourt and finished with five points in 25 minutes.
“Credit to Taylor, he’s a kid that showed up from day one and worked his way into a starting role,” Beilein said. “He’s a guy we told him he’d probably have to redshirt his first year here. But that’s what you want to kids to do. You set expectations for them, and they go and beat them.”
Naim Bradley, a sophomore from Niagara Falls, is out for the season with a knee injury.
Both NCCC teams will open regional play at home Wednesday night against Jamestown CC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.