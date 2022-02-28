NCCC brings on experienced Nick DeMarsh as new soccer coach

When Niagara County Community College began searching to fill its soccer coaching vacancies, the experience requirement for applicants aligned with the school’s recruiting slogan — “the smart place to start.”
“Often times, we get the really green coaches,” said Amanda Haseley, athletics director for the Thunderwolves, who compete at the non-scholarship Division III level of the NJCAA in men’s and women’s soccer. “Someone maybe coming into their first coaching job, looking to establish themselves.”
When a coach who had built a championship program over two decades at the NCAA Division III level expressed interest in NCCC, “nobody else was even close to comparing with that,” Haseley said.
After going through the interview process, former Buffalo State women's coach Nick DeMarsh solidified his status as “a no-brainer” to take over the NCCC soccer programs, according to Haseley.
“I’m pretty excited about the challenge,” said DeMarsh, who coached Buff State from 2002-19, winning SUNYAC coach of the year three times and leading the Bengals to a conference championship in 2016.
“Niagara has a beautiful campus,” DeMarsh said. “I like the area very much. I’m pretty well-connected north of the city, so the recruitment aspect of it was very appealing to me. I know a lot of the high school coaches, both men’s and women’s, and I feel like I can use that to my advantage in building both programs.”
Haseley initially sought separate candidates to replace interim coaches Ed and Ricky Fleck. But with four years of experience as a men’s assistant following his playing career at Buff State, along with familiarity with boys travel club teams, DeMarsh was deemed fit to lead both teams at NCCC.
“It will be a new challenge in terms of logistics,” DeMarsh said. “But it’s an experience I relish and can’t wait to sink my teeth into.”
The Thunderwolves also were impressed with the recruiting contacts DeMarsh has made during his coaching career. He is in his seventh year as director of coaching for the Kenmore Soccer Club, in addition to his time coaching in the New York State West Olympic Development program, along with clubs Buffalo United, Empire United, Global Premier Soccer, Blackwatch and Niagara International Football.
Knowledge and familiarity with so many players and coaches throughout the Buffalo Junior Soccer League will foster “a nice fit and balance between the two jobs,” DeMarsh said.
“His local connections are going to do us wonders here,” Haseley said. “We are big on the local factor here at a community college. But he also has shown the ability to recruit abroad and across the United States.”
The Niagara region was fertile recruiting territory for DeMarsh during his time at Buff State. Mindy Wendt (Starpoint), Jordan Dudish (Grand Island), and Melissa Smith (Niagara Wheatfield) were among the local stars who played for him.
"He cares about his players, he doesn't just put in his 40 hours and go home. He works endlessly to be a better coach and help his players. He is a tough coach, but I think that is what makes him a great collegiate coach," said Dudish, who DeMarsh has discussed bringing on as an assistant. "He will push you, academically and athletically, to get you to reach your full potential."
“He’s one of the smartest and most passionate coaches I’ve ever met,” added Smith, the SUNYAC offensive player of the year in 2016. “Not only did he help me with soccer, but he helped me with school also. He wants his players to be successful on and off the field. Honestly, without him, I wouldn’t be where I am today. NCCC is lucky to have him.”
DeMarsh entered the job market after Buff State did not renew his contract following the 2020 season that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A dozen former players had filed a complaint against him in 2019 for detrimental conduct. DeMarsh responded with a defamation suit that is still pending, and an independent investigation found no evidence of NCAA violations, nor improper handling of the physical and mental well-being of his players.
“A few committee members were aware of that,” Haseley acknowledged.
“It had to be a part of the conversation,” DeMarsh said. “But for those who ask the right people and understand what really happened, they know the difference. And that’s pretty much all I have to say about that matter.”
Haseley characterized the hire as mutually beneficial for all involved.
“It’s a win for NCCC to get someone so experienced and seasoned,” she said. “And it’s a win for Nick to be able to again coach the sport he loves.”
