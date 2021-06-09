After a promising start in Round 1 of the NJCAA Division III men’s golf championships, Wednesday had a tougher showing for the Thunderwolves. Round 2 of the championship tournament at Chautauqua Golf Course saw NCCC fall to 5th place in the event, dropping one spot below its pace from Tuesday.
Through 36 holes, the Thunderwolves posted a 654 total following a 336 second-round effort. That 654 total has NCCC behind Georgia Military College (603), Sandhills (604), Minnesota State Tech (613) and DuPage (642).
Although Wednesday had some unsteadiness, Sam Hyman has remained a constant for the Thunderwolves. After shooting a 76 round on Day 1, the All-Region III first-team selection followed that up with another 76 round on Day 2, as he is once again in 7th place in the action (152 total).
The remaining trio from NCCC’s quartet of competitors, however, did not perform as well. Region III medalist and Royalton-Hartland alumnus Murphy Lang had the biggest drop, falling from his 78 first-round score to post an 88 on Wednesday, dropping him into a tie for 24th with an 166 total.
Fred Waterman and Cameron Cswaykus weren’t too far off from their respective 82 rounds on Day 1, with Waterman posting an 85 score in Round 2, while Cswaykus notched an 87 on the second 18. Waterman (167 total) is now tied for 28th in the tourney and Cswaykus (169) is now down to 31st overall.
NCCC will look to get back on track in Day 3 of the championship tournament today. The Thunderwolves will play 18 more holes Thursday, going through holes 37-54 before capping the 72-hole event Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.