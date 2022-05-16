NCCC golf team wins another regional championship

Winning every golf tournament they entered this spring, the Thunderwolves have collected more championship hardware for the overflowing trophy case at Niagara County Community College.
NCCC claimed its third consecutive Region III title with a weekend score of 621 strokes, 52 better than runner-up Jefferson and the lowest total at the event in more than a decade. The regional championship improved the Thunderwolves’ tournament record to 11-0 on the season.
“This has been a really great group that loves playing the game and all of the hard work that goes into it,” coach Matt Oleski said.
On top of the perfect record in tournament play, Oleski also was proud to note the golf team’s 3.53 GPA was awarded as the highest at NCCC this season.
“All of these guys and gals are going to be very successful at whatever they do,” Oleski said.
This is the fourth regional title the Thunderwolves have won this academic year, following wrestling, men's and women's basketball in the winter. The baseball and softball teams are playing for regional titles this week. NCCC's club hockey team that Oleski coaches also won its league.
Seven Thunderwolves earned All-Region honors in golf, with five finishing among the top 12 in the men's tournament, and sisters Kennedy Lang and McCarthy Lang from Roy-Hart placing in the top three among women.
Freshman Sean Barrett was the medalist with a two-round total of 150, highlighted by a 1-under par 71 in the opening round. Cameron Cswaykus, the team’s lone returning sophomore, shot 156 and took runner-up honors on a tiebreaker, Leo Camilloni placed fourth with a 157, Matt Whelan took 10th with a 165 and Zac Golibersuch finished 12th with a 166.
“We shot really well in the regionals,” Oleski said. “If we are able to shoot those scores come June, I think we’ll be right there in contention for the final groups at nationals.”
The NJCAA Division III Tournament will be played June 7-10 at Chautauqua.
The Lang sisters also will compete at nationals. Kennedy shot 195 at regionals, while McCarthy carded a 196.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.