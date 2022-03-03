NCCC in pursuit of national wrestling championship

The title chase continues for the Thunderwolves.
Before hosting this weekend’s district playoffs to determine qualifiers for the NJCAA Division II basketball tournaments, Niagara County Community College’s wrestling team will go to the mats in pursuit of a Division III national championship.
Claiming the regional crown for the 26th time in 32 seasons last weekend, NCCC qualified eight entrants to the NJCAA tournament that begins with preliminary matches Friday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“We are in a very good place right now,” coach Keith Maute said. “We have a great group of guys, and they have put the work in.”
The Thunderwolves will compete against wrestlers from the two scholarship divisions for All-America recognition and individual national championships. Among non-scholarship squads grappling for the D-III national title, NCCC is considered to be one of the top contenders.
“We have a couple of guys that have a shot at winning it, and a couple other guys that have a shot at being All-Americans,” Maute said. “We are hoping it should be a close team battle. To win it, I think we need three All-Americans, and one of them to win it. Then we need some points from the other five guys.”
Points are awarded for each match victory in brackets of 32, with bonuses for pin and tech falls, and escalating scores for those who place in the top eight and achieve All-America status. The Thunderwolves finished fourth last season and second in 2020.
NCCC sophomore Frankie Gissendaner is the Thunderwolves’ best national champion hopeful as the No. 2 seed at 141 pounds. Gissendaner is 13-0 this season and shared most outstanding wrestler honors at the regional tournament. But he is in a class with nine returning All-Americans.
Justin McDougald (Niagara Wheatfield) was the 165-pound champion at regionals, and his brother Warren was runner-up at 174.
“Justin has a shot at being an All-American,” Maute said. A high school state champion at 138 pounds who transferred from University at Buffalo, McDougald, “is good enough to do really well,” Maute said, “he’s just a little undersized in this weight class.”
The Thunderwolves’ other regional champions were Anthony Kuhn (Niagara Wheatfield) at 125 and Cole French at 133. Runners-up included Nik Voelker (Lockport) at 149, David Crow at 157, Matt Ash at 184, and heavyweight Ameer Ladd.
“NCCC wrestling continues to put our school on the map,” athletics director Amanda Haseley said. “I think with all of our sports, wrestling was the most challenging in terms of COVID. But it hasn’t stopped the Thunderwolves.”
