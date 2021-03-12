NCCC men improve to 6-0

Niagara County Community College men’s basketball improved to 6-0 with a 102-69 win Friday night at Jamestown CC, remaining unbeaten in the second of a four-game series that will determine who hosts the regional championship game.
“It’s a really young group so these games are helping us come together,” NCCC coach Bill Beilein said. “Every moment that you are successful there is a little more belief in the system and each other.”
Sophomores Adam Hosseini (19 points, seven rebounds, three steals) and Kailee White (16 points, seven rebounds, five assists) led the effort Friday as the Thunderwolves topped 100 points for the second straight game.
The 6-foot-5 Hosseini scored his career-high playing the center position for the first time with NCCC.
“To have a kid accept the role as a five when he’s really not a five and go out there and produce says a lot about him,” Beilein said.
The Thunderwolves shot 13 of 27 (48%) on 3-pointers and hit 50% inside the arc. They had a season-best 21 assists with a season-low eight turnovers. On the other end, the Jayhawks shot 38% overall, 27% from distance (7 of 26) and turned it over 21 times.
“We did a much better job of staying together as a group,” Beilein said.
Freshman Naz’ea Fowlks scored 13 points off the bench on 5-of-5 shooting, and Niagara Falls native Taylor Sanders added an efficient 10 points, making 2 of 3 from the field and 4 of 5 at the line.
The Thunderwolves will face their toughest test of the season so far Sunday on the road at Allegany College (Md.), the first NJCAA Division I opponent on NCCC’s schedule.
NCCC is 5-1 in the series since 2018, but Beilein said Allegany “typically has size, height, athleticism and skill. You have to go there and prepare to be the more prepared team.”
On the women’s side, NCCC is preparing to return to practice Sunday following a 10-day pause due to coronavirus test results. The Thunderwolves will host Bryant & Stratton (Buffalo) on Monday, the first of 10 games in 16 days. Four of those matchups will be against regional foe JCC.
