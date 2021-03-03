NCCC men pick up another victory

Niagara County Community College’s men’s basketball won its second game of the season, while the women’s team will have to wait a while for an opportunity to claim its first victory.
A positive coronavirus test result put the NCCC women’s program on pause an hour before Wednesday night’s doubleheader against visiting Jamestown CC was to tip off. The Thunderwolves now enter a 10-day quarantine encompassing over a third of the regular season and requiring at least six games to be postponed or canceled.
The NCCC men, who came out of a 10-day pause prior to Saturday’s opener, remained unbeaten at home over the past two seasons with a 72-54 victory in the first of five scheduled matchups with the Thunderwolves’ only regional opponent opting to playing this season.
“We don’t want to give any of these up,” NCCC coach Bill Beilein said. “This is the opponent we are playing four times to determine our home playoff opportunity. So it’s good to get the first one.”
Kailee White (18 points, six rebounds, three assists), Justin Hendrick (14 points, seven rebounds, three assists), Adam Hosseini (10 points) and Allen Fordham (eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals) led a deep and balanced Thunderwolves lineup that put 11 players in the scorebook and 13 on the rebounding tally sheet.
“We have a lot of similar talent, one through 15, so we are playing a lot of guys and waiting to see who separates themselves,” Beilein said. “We added some new guys over the semester break and those guys need to catch up on our scheme. So there is a lot of opportunity for everybody right now.”
On the defensive end, NCCC (2-0) generated more turnovers (22) than it allowed baskets (19) in holding Jamestown (0-2) under 29% field goal shooting and just 2 of 21 (9.5%) from beyond the arc.
Beilein cited LaMarqus Merchant and Fordham for “really taking care of what they needed to do defensively in the second half.”
“We were defensively-led again tonight,” Beilein added. “We were out of rhythm offensively and we had to rely on our defense to get stops and create opportunities for our offense. Holding them under 30% shooting today is great defense.”
The NCCC men are scheduled to play their first road games of the season Friday at Villa Maria College and Sunday at Lackawanna (Pa.) College.
Pausing the NCCC women’s schedule canceled games Friday against University of Rochester and Sunday at Lackawanna College. Coach Nate Beutel said he expects the Thunderwolves to make up Wednesday’s game against Jamestown, along with the second regional contest that was to be played March 12. NCCC also hopes to find dates to reschedule next week’s games against Allegany (Md.) College and Bryant & Stratton Albany.
“We’re going to continue to fight the good fight,” Beutel said. “We care deeply about these kids and we’re going to look to give them any opportunities we can.”
