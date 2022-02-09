NCCC men score another big win

The Thunderwolves have 20/20 vision again this basketball season — and the regional road to the NJCAA Division II tournament will go through Sanborn.
Niagara County Community College secured home-court advantage for the Region III men’s basketball playoffs with a 90-76 win Wednesday on the road against rival Erie CC. Ranked 12th in NJCAA D-II, the Thunderwolves improved to 21-4 overall and 6-0 in conference play with their eighth straight victory.
“It takes some pressure off us for the next couple weeks,” coach Bill Beilein said. “We were able to do something we set as a goal at the beginning of the season, to host the regional tournament.”
The NCCC women also will host regionals on Feb. 26-27. The Thunderwolves (20-3, 4-0) are on a 12-game win streak and clinched the first place in the conference standings with their 66-48 win at Jamestown on Saturday.
This is the eighth time in 10 years that the NCCC men have won at least 20 games. Last year’s team finished 11-4 playing a pandemic shortened schedule.
The NCCC women have had 20 or more victories in seven of the past nine years, and went 8-5 last spring.
Since the start of the 2012-13 campaign, the Thunderwolves have a combined record of 431-140 in men’s and women’s basketball, for a .755 winning percentage.
Opening a stretch of four road games in five days, the NCCC men shot the ball well (63% on the interior, 40% from beyond the arc) and built a 20-point lead in the first half on their way to winning the second of three meetings with ECC.
Justin Hendrick led five double-figure scorers with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Aaron Miller added 13 points and seven rebounds, Lamar Lovelace and Allen Fordham each had a dozen, and Taylor Sanders (Niagara Falls) scored 10.
“Happy to see this group stay together, handling all the adversity, the mental and physical part of the grind,” said Beilein, crediting that mentality to assistant coach Kareem Brown. “He’s been staying on them about that since day one.”
The Thunderwolves return to the road Thursday at Herkimer, the fourth-ranked team in NJCAA D-III, before playing a conference game at Monroe on Saturday and visiting D-I Allegany of Maryland on Sunday.
“It’s good for us to see non-league opponents down the stretch,” Beilein said. “And hopefully you put yourself in a position at the national tournament where you are used to playing four games in five days, and that gets you a national championship.”
While the women’s game at ECC was lost when the Kats canceled their season, NCCC will join the road trip for these next three contests, starting with a Herkimer team receiving votes in the national poll.
“We are looking forward to this little stretch that we’ve got,” coach Nate Beutel said. “It’s good preparation as we head toward the postseason. I’m hoping to see us respond quickly, in terms of bouncing back one game after another. Being on the road is always a little more difficult.”
NCCC’s next home date is a twin-bill against Jamestown on Wednesday. The men will wrap up the regular season at home against ECC on Feb. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.