NCCC men, women handle ranked opponents in Thunderwolves Classic

SANBORN — “THUNDERWOLVES VS. EVERYBODY.” Niagara County Community College’s men’s basketball players sported new sweatshirts with that slogan during warmups before Saturday night’s games.
Both the men’s and women’s teams at NCCC met the challenge from nationally-ranked opponents on the opening night of the Thunderwolves Classic.
The NCCC women, ranked No. 8 in NJCAA Division II, routed No. 9 CCBC Essex, 112-77, for their 44th straight regular season victory, and the sixth-ranked NCCC men outlasted Hostos CC, the No. 5 team in NJCAA D-III, 99-91.
Newfane native Paige Emborsky scored a career-high 33 points on 13 of 16 shooting, knocking down 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, as the NCCC women rose to the occasion in the toughest game yet on their schedule, improving to 13-0 by beating a team with three players that played NCAA D-I basketball last season and was 11-1 coming in.
“It was exhilarating and really showed how competitive we can be,” Emborsky said. “We don’t just beat losing teams. We beat winning teams, too.”
“This might be one of the biggest wins that we’ve had here,” NCCC coach Nate Beutel said. “The talent on that roster is undeniable. For us to beat them as soundly as we did is pretty special. They were one of the preseason favorites to win the national title, and I still think they are. But today we showed that maybe we belong in that conversation too.”
NCCC never trailed in the game, building a 24-16 lead after the first quarter to 57-43 at halftime. The Thunderwolves hit another gear in the third quarter, pushing their advantage to 89-56 by the end of the period.
Lockport native Cierra Harrison added 18 points and 13 rebounds for NCCC, which won the rebounding battle 55-36, despite giving up size at nearly every position.
“Rebounding is all heart,” Emborsky said. “Our post players were really undersized but they stepped up and wanted it more.”
“Cierra is a great part of this team,” Emborsky added. “She is so versatile. Whatever spot we need her at, she can perform.”
Aubrey Halloran added 16 points and five rebounds, Alaian Forbes scored 12 off the bench, Nickelle O’Neil had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Molly Mahony had nine points and 10 rebounds.
In the men’s game, Nigel Scantlebury led NCCC with 25 points, four assists and four rebounds. He made 16-of-18 free throws for the Thunderwolves, who went 44 of 52 overall from the foul line, including a 32 for 36 effort in the second half.
“It was huge for Nigel to go up there and continually knock down free throws,” NCCC coach Bill Beilein said. “It’s a credit to his mental ability. It kept us going and kept putting points on the board for us.”
Hunter Anderson contributed 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. He made all eight of his foul shots. William Kondrat had 12 points and five assists, Marcellus Cooper tallied 12 points and seven rebounds, and David Petit-homme had 10 points and six rebounds.
“I love this group,” Beilein said. “They are fun to practice and fun to coach. They have a lot of character.”
Inspired by the “BUFFALO VS. EVERYBODY” shirts that Bills players have been wearing this season, Beilein had the idea to modify the slogan for his team, and the players were receptive to it.
“Our strength of schedule is up this year,” Beilein said. “We showed it to the guys, and they thought it was fire.”
The Thunderwolves Classic concludes Sunday with both NCCC teams taking on Henry Ford College in their final games before winter break. The women’s game tips off at 3 p.m. and the men play at 5 p.m.
