The men’s and women’s basketball teams from Niagara County Community College finished in the top 10 nationally from winning one of three games at the NJCAA Division II tournaments.
The regional champion Thunderwolves both ended their seasons Friday with semifinal losses in the seventh-place consolation bracket. They combined to win 80% of their games this year with a 56-14 record.
The NCCC women (29-6) finished with an 88-58 loss against Illinois Central College in Port Huron, Michigan.
Gabby McDuffie led the Thunderwolves with 15 points and six rebounds.
Alaina Forbes scored nine, giving her a team record 1,032 for her career.
The NCCC men (27-9) concluded their season with an 82-73 loss to Dakota County Tech in Danville, Illinois.
Justin Hendrick led NCCC with 21 points, Aaron Miller had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Lamar Lovelace added 12 points.
The Thunderwolves ensured themselves top 10 placements with wins on Thursday.
The women defeated Dakota College at Bottineau 72-70 in overtime for the program’s first victory at nationals. The men beat Muskegon 90-84.
