NCCC unveils new-look Wall of Fame

Niagara County Community College’s athletics department is getting a makeover.
NCCC revealed its remodeled Athletic Wall of Fame, as well as a few other aesthetic upgrades, Saturday in the school's main gym.
The redesigned wall, which honors 54 of the school's all-time top athletes, coaches and administrators, features new hanging plaques and a heat-pressed mural from Cooper Sign.
The department also added door wraps, complete with the Thunderwolves logo, to the main doors of the athletics wing in the H Building and brand new Region III championship banners for all of its victorious teams.
The hope is the upgrades will both better honor NCCC's athletic history and help attract new recruits, said Director of Athletics Amanda Haseley.
"It's impressive when recruits are walking up to our building," Haseley said. "Entering our H Building, the first thing they see are those door wraps. In the gym — one of the first places our coaches take a recruit — they can point to the wall and say 'these are the regional titles we've won here.'"
Haseley also said facility upgrades could be on the horizon.
"The college is in the process of upgrading their capital master plan, and athletics will be a par of that when it's finished," she said.
NCCC's new vice president for operations, Wayne Lynch, is tasked with completing a new capital plan, which Haseley said would include both outdoor and indoor facility upgrades over the course of a few phases.
NCCC will induct its next Wall of Fame class in May 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.