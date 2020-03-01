SANBORN — The net never stood a chance.
One by one, members of the Niagara County Community College women’s basketball team climbed the ladder and trimmed the twine off the rim inside the Thunderwolvarena on Sunday after winning a second straight regional championship in dominant fashion.
“We went out with a bang in this gym,” said sophomore guard and Newfane native Paige Emborsky, the Region III Player of the Year who scored 26 to lead NCCC in its 92-54 title game victory over Genesee CC and became the second player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points.
“It’s a feeling you can’t compare to anything else. Winning a championship is a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Emborsky said, before she realized, “or twice in a lifetime.”
Ranked No. 11 nationally in NJCAA Division II, NCCC will head to the national championship tournament March 7-11 in Port Huron, Mich. with a 30-1 record, one victory shy of the school record set last season.
“It’s unbelievable and it really shows that when you get a good group of girls together and battle through the season,” said Emborsky, who will play for D-I Abilene Christian (Tex.) next season. “It takes grit, and going through adversity, and passion, but the result is you can win a championship.”
NCCC lost both of its games last March in its first trip to the national but coach Nate Beutel believes the Thunderwolves will fare better this time around.
“I hate to compare teams but I think this year’s group has a little more depth, a few more options that can step up in different moments,” Beutel said. “This group has earned the right to compete for a national title.”
Following 112-77 victory against No. 12 CCBC Essex on Dec. 14, Beutel told his team they had what it takes to win the national championship. He reiterated that message in Sunday’s postgame huddle.
“If we can put a performance like that together on consecutive days in Michigan, we have as good of a shot as any team,” Beutel said.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Emborsky said. “It’s going to take us working together but I think we can at least walk out of there with a couple of wins and if we play like we did against CCBC Essex, we can compete for the national championship. I really believe that.”
Winning has come relatively easy for the Thunderwolves in most of their games. They have not lost at home or against a regional opponent over the past two seasons. Since suffering their only regular season loss during that span on the road against D-I power Monroe College on Jan. 18, the Thunderwolves has won 12 in a row, with 10 victories coming against regional foes by an average margin of 45.7 points.
After a close first quarter, Sunday’s title game followed the same script. NCCC built its 22-18 advantage to 49-31 by halftime and entered the fourth quarter with a 79-39 lead.
Lockport native Cierra Harrison was named tournament MVP after she had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists against GCC. In Saturday’s 116-48 semifinal win against Jamestown CC, the sophomore guard had 15 points and six assists.
Nickelle O’Neil, who won a championship with Harrison at Cardinal O’Hara and transferred to NCCC with her teammate after Monroe CC canceled its season, had six points, five assists and three steals against GCC after tallying 25 points, six assists, five rebounds and six steals in the semifinal win.
Sophomore center Aubrey Halloran was the semifinal star with 31 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. She added 13 points, six assists and four steals on Sunday before meeting postgame with Niagara University coach Jada Pierce, who was among the crowd of more than 250 people.
“When you think back to where this program was eight years ago when Bob McKeown brought me in,” Beutel said, “where they sat in the standings and in the minds of people regionally, to where we are now, it’s incredible. It’s a testament to the hundred-plus girls that have come through the program during that time and for us to win back-to-back championships is really special.”
