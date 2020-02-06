Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.