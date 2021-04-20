NCCC wrestlers set for national tourney

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.