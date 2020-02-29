4-Newfane advances in B-2; next up is 1-Olmstead

NEWFANE — Trailing by four points after one quarter, No. 4-seeded Newfane turned to good coaching, good free-throw shooting, senior leadership and a staunch, old-fashioned press to bounce back and defeat No. 5 Maritime, 67-61, Saturday, in a fast-paced, Section VI boys basketball Class B-2 quarterfinal.
With their fifth straight win, head coach Eric Klumpp's Panthers (15-6) advance to take on top-seeded Olmstead (14-7) at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in one of two B-2 semifinals slated at Buffalo State College. Olmstead beat Newfane's N-O rival, Wilson, 45-41, in another B-2 quarterfinal game played Saturday. Allegany-Limestone (74-42 winners over JFK) and Fredonia (85-43 winners over Royalton-Hartland) also advanced with quarterfinal victories on their home courts Saturday and they'll play at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at BSC.
Before a loud and vocal crowd in the Blue Zone, the host Panthers got out-played over the game's first eight minutes, turning the ball over uncharacteristically and frankly, just trying to get used to the smallest and youngest, but most dynamic player on the court, Maritime's extraordinary 7th grade starting point guard, Greg Brooks.
The 5-7 Brooks (22 points, 5 steals, 1 rebound) did everything but knock over the Panthers' mascot, running circles around almost everyone on the floor and draining a handful of impossible shots from the parking lot that had no business even reaching the rim, let alone swishing through.
“That kid is unbelievable,” coach Klumpp said. “You watch him play one time and you scout him. I went back to the guys and I said, ‘You'd better be ready, because you cannot underestimate this young man.’ He's a future star around this area and probably throughout the country. I was super impressed with him today.”
Brooks' five introductory points and junior forward John Washington's high-flying inside game helped the visitors build a 7-2 lead with just under six minutes left in the first before Klumpp called a timeout to settle his troops down. Brooks and Washington shared game-high scoring honors with 22 points each.
Newfane junior point guard Sam Capen (12 points, two 3-pointers, 6-for-8 free-throws) made several strong moves to the basket after that and also showed off his outstanding outside touch by draining a pair of 3-point baskets from Katie Stedman's office, but Maritime still led after one quarter, 17-13.
The second quarter was all Newfane, beginning with an effective press that helped produce take-aways and lay-ups in a 7-0 run at the start that thrust them out to a 20-17 lead.
“Yeah, the press helped us out a lot. It created some energy and we hit some big shots which elevated our game and gave us some confidence,” Klumpp said. “They're a great help-side defensive team. They don't let you in the paint, so we knew as soon as we got by we had to kick the ball out and make some big shots. Luckily, they went in today.”
Things turned from bad to worse quickly for Maritime when their best player, junior Jaylen Hearon (8 points), picked up this third foul and sat out most of the rest of the half.
Newfane responded with big inside buckets by senior forward Garrett Srock (17 points, 7 rebounds), clutch field goals by junior Jeremy Foltz and relentless senior captain Josh Everett (14 points), and a pair of threes from junior Zach Snow and senior cyclone Connor MacEvoy (11 points, three 3-point baskets) to take a 30-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“We knew they were a team that could get on a run very easily. We had to make sure that we matched their excitement and intensity, which we did,” MacEvoy said.
MacEvoy was on fire, adding two more long-distance tres in the third and the Panthers finished with five in all as a team in that quarter. Everett had two tres in the third and Srock also found the range. But Brooks wasn't though yet, draining two tres and a field goal and Maritime was still within striking range, trailing 53-46, heading to the fourth quarter.
Hearon returned with a vengeance in the third, but picked up another foul and he eventually fouled out in the fourth. Brooks went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the final quarter as Maritime took advantage of Newfane's excessive team fouls to make it a one-possession game, 62-59, with under a minute to go.
Sam Capen calmly drained two straight foul shots to put the game out of reach but Newfane also got clutch free-throw shooting in the fourth from Deuce Capen (2-for-2), Snow (2-for-3) and Everett (2-for-4) to pull out the narrow, but most deserving victory.
Everett said maintaining composure down the stretch was critical.
“This one was definitely high tempo, a lot of grit, all-out, every possession mattered — we just got it done there at the end. We just had to stay composed and keep playing our basketball,” Everett said.
“They were hitting a couple of threes that we didn't expect players to. We just had to hang in there play our defense and play our offense. We knew the ball would be moving and we'd get our points sooner or later. We knew it's important in tight games not to turn on each other keep everyone composed, stay together as one and as a unit. We pulled this one out and that's what it's all about — staying together as one big team through thick and thin.”
Klumpp said the focus now turns to No. 1 Olmstead on Tuesday.
“Huge game. Any time you can beat one of the four teams left you got a shot,” coach Klumpp said. “On a neutral court, it's usually the one who can handle the atmosphere, so we're really looking forward to it.
NOTES: The Class B-2 boys basketball title game is slated for noon next Saturday at Buffalo State College's Alumni Arena ... The Newfane/Maritime game was broadcast live on 1340 AM Lockport WLVL Radio, with Norm Palmer calling the action with commentary from John Greco ... The Newfane's boys basketball assistant coach is quite familiar to local sports fans. It's former Lockport girls basketball coaching legend Pete Dickinson.
