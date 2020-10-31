BARKER — It seems like Newfane cross country is on a dynastic quest.
The Panthers had another strong showing this fall, wrapping up the Niagara-Orleans League season as champions on both the girls and boys sides, Saturday at Barker High School. This makes it four straight seasons where Newfane has held a title share on both sides of the N-O.
The girls sides has been even more dominant, as they've secured six consecutive league championships.
Leading the way for the Lady Panthers was Kylie Bowman, as the freshman soared with a run of 19:50. She was the clear-cut winner, outpacing second-place runner and 2019 Section VI Class C champion Lauren Wagner, who came in at 20:09.
"Being a ninth grader ... it just means I feel good about myself, like I can do this. I feel accomplished," Bowman said. "This is one of my favorite sports and it just feels great."
Bowman felt that her pace was a bit fast early on, but she was able to settle in by evening things out towards the middle portion of the race. As treacherous as 2020's been on student-athletes throughout Section VI, Bowman shared how head coach Mike Heitzenrater and others have helped her navigate through the uncertainties of the season.
"Well I've had friends and my parents help along the way, and Heitz has been really good at motivating us," Bowman said. "So just running every day, it just felt good and we just got out there and did it."
Bowman was one of five Lady Panthers who finished in the top 10 Saturday, including Leah Siegmann (20:22), Taylor Heschke (20:30), Catalena Ersing (20:47) and Marina Ersing (21:27), as they finished third, fourth, sixth and ninth, respectively.
The rest of the girls top ten goes as follows: Albion's Alanna Holman (20:45) in fifth, Akron's Kayla Murray (21:15) and Kaila Szczygielski (21:22) with respective seventh- and eighth-place finishes, and Albion's Melissa Robinson (21:29) rounding things out at 10.
The boys side was handled by Medina, as Cameron Castenon and Arian Cayea took the top-two spots, with times of 17:31 and 17:36. Even with the Mustangs taking care of business, Newfane's presence was still felt, as the Panthers had four top-10 finishers.
Newfane's top times belonged to Nick Baes (17:38), Andrew and Connor Cuzzacrea with respective runs of 17:47 and 17:48, as well as Jayden Reynolds (18:12). Those Panthers finished fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth, respectively.
Here's the rest of the boys top ten: Albion's Reuben Rivers (17:37) at third, Royalton-Hartland's Jay Heideman (17:39) at fifth, Barker's Mason Allee-Castro (17:54) at eighth, and Medina's Gabe Mark (18:16) coming in at 10.
Heitzenrater was in the Halloween mood Saturday, boosting the Panthers' morale with his banana costume. And with as much trick-or-treating Newfane has done in the N-O, he had every right to be as excited as he was about his team's performance.
"It makes me feel good because I know all the hard work the kids have put into it," said Heitzenrater, as his program has gone undefeated in both girls and boys league competition since 2017. "It shows and we come from Newfane, we want to put ourselves on the map and this is one of the ways that our kids do it. So they take pride in it, our community takes pride in it and we're just super happy with our results. The league's tough and it's not easy to win, and we're just happy to be on top this year, and we'll try to do our best for next year."
Heitzenrater added how motivated Bowman is as a person, noting that this is just her second cross country season ever. With her goal in mind of taking the N-O, Heitzenrater mentioned how even with the uncertainty of what would come of the 2020 season, Bowman was still putting in many miles to get herself prepared to make a run at the league championship.
The COVID-marred season that this was is something Heitzenrater won't forget. But even in one of the oddest years in memory, some things haven't changed for him or Newfane.
"Obviously safety's the No. 1 thing, we want that to be the predominant thing, and our kids are wearing masks at practice and we keep 'em with us," Heitzenrater said. "But the reality is, once we know we're safe, we want to have ourselves feel normal. And having a cross country season with Newfane on top feels normal."
The N-O's C-1 programs — Albion, Medina, Newfane and Akron — will take part in sectionals' first day of action, as the girls get things rolling first at 2:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at Bemus Point Golf Club. The C-2 schools, Roy-Hart and Wilson, also pick things up with the girls side first at 10:30 a.m., then the boys coming in at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, once again at Bemus Point.
Barker, the N-O's lone D school, will compete right after the C-2 programs, with a 12:30 p.m. start for their girls, with the boys following at 1:15 p.m.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
