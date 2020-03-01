Newfane establishing Hall of Fame

The Newfane Athletic Department announced early this month the creation of the Newfane Athletic Hall of Fame.
The Hall will aim to recognize individual athletes, coaches, teams and contributors who either represented the Panthers at the highest level or helped others get there.
Individual athletes must have attended Newfane High and graduated at least 10 years ago. While playing, they should have competed at the top levels, earning all-league, player of the year, All-Western New York or all-state honors.
Coaches must have coached at least 15 years in the same sport at Newfane at any level and must have left coaching at least five years ago.
Teams must have won a sectional or state championship, or at least participated in the state finals. They must be 10 years removed from that championship season.
Any other contributor must have made outstanding contributions or offered extraordinary services to Newfane's student-athletes. If they were an employee of the Newfane Central School District, they must be retired at least five years.
Nominations will be accepted until June 1st with the inaugural class of inductees to be announced in July.
To make a nomination, visit the Newfane Athletics website. You will need the contact information (address, phone number, and e-mail address) for any individual you nominate. For more information, contact the athletic department at dhawkins@newfanecentralschools.org or 716-778-6550.
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL
• CAYUGA: Registration for boys ages 5-19 and girls ages 7-17 will be held at 1043 93rd Street at the following dates and times: 6-8 p.m. Thursday; 6-8 p.m. March 10; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 14; and 6-8 p.m. March 18. This season, there is also a new 4-year-old division. For more information or to register online, visit leaguelineup.com/cayuga.
• CHALLENGER: WNY Challenger Sports is seeking volunteers to help host special needs baseball leagues this summer in Niagara Falls and Lockport. For more information, visit wnychallengersports.com or call Mark Zimmerman (696-2468).
• PITCH & HIT TOURNEYS: Pitch & Hit Events will once again be hosting a number of tournaments next summer across Western New York. Tournaments start as early as May. For more information, visit pitchnhittournaments.com.
• UMPIRING: The Niagara Falls Umpires Association is looking for men and women age 16 and older to join as umpires. Members work high school baseball for the Niagara Frontier League, as well as many summer leagues in Niagara County and Grand Island. New member classes will be held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday thru March 24. If interested, contact John Weatherby (523-2555) for more information.
BASKETBALL
• DAEMEN CAMP: Daemen head men's basketball coach Mike MacDonald and the MacDonald Basketball Academy will host a Spring Break Basketball Camp for boys grades pre-kindergarten through fourth from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 13-16 at Daemen College. Cost is $100. For more information, call the Daemen men's basketball office (839-8380).
BOWLING
• CHALLENGER: The Niagara Falls branch of WNY Challenger Sports is hosting a league for those with special needs at Rapids Bowling Center. The cost is $3 a week for 20 weeks, which includes pizza and pop one week per month. The league bowls each Friday from 3:15-5 p.m. If interested in taking part or volunteering, stop by Rapids during league hours.
MISCELLANEOUS
• GBSHOF FUND: The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame is accepting applications for its Amateur Sports Development Fund, which has been assisting amateur athletic groups and athletes in WNY since 1993. Deadline for applications is May 4. To apply or for more information, visit gbshof.com or email Tom Koller (gbshofasdf@gmail.com).
• NFSHOF: The Niagara Falls Sports Hall of Fame is accepting applications for its class of 2020. To qualify, an individual must be at least 55 years old and must be a present or past member of the Niagara Falls community, male or female, living or deceased. Applicants are evaluated on their contributions to athletic activities as outstanding athletes, coaches, managers, officials, organizers, sponsors, media personnel and volunteers for at least 10 years in the Cataract City. Applications are available at nfshof.com or by contacting Mitch Adamshick (773-4724/mfadam16@veriizon.net). All applications must be submitted by June 30.
SWIMMING
• LOCKPORT YMCA: The Lockport Family YMCA will be hosting a swim team conditioning program for spring and summer starting in April. Contact the YMCA (434-8887) for more information.
VOLLEYBALL
• DAEMEN CAMPS: The Daemen College women's volleyball program is hosting seven different camps between March 16-Aug. 6. The camps vary in size, skill level and cost, with opportunities for boys and girls grades 3-12 from $25-$295. For more information or to register, visit totalcamps.com/daemengirlsvolleyball or contact coach Stephanie Albano (566-7893/salbano@daemen.edu).
Editor’s note: Registrations are scheduled to appear in Monday editions. Submissions should be sent to scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com by 5 p.m. Friday. PLEASE PLAN ACCORDINGLY: Last minute requests for publication in editions on other days of the week will no longer be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.