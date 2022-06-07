Newfane native Paige Emborsky to finish career at Daemen

Realizing her Division I ambitions in Texas over the past two years, Paige Emborsky missed a few things about playing back home — seeing familiar faces in the crowd at her games, and competing for a championship.
Those experiences await Emborsky in the final chapter of her college basketball career at Daemen University, where the Wildcats have reached the NCAA D-II quarterfinals in consecutive seasons under coach Jenepher Banker, a Grand Islander.
“I want to go out with a ring on my finger,” said Emborsky, a Newfane native and Niagara County Community College standout who is transferring from Abilene Christian to use her bonus season of NCAA eligibility as a graduate student at Daemen.
“I know they have had great success getting to the NCAA tournament and winning games,” Emborsky continued. “I know what that felt like from winning championships at NCCC. We weren’t able to get there in my two years at ACU. I’m really looking forward to being part of another championship program.”
Emborsky was a shooting star in high school and junior college, scoring 1,000 points for both Newfane and NCCC. She made the All-Western New York second team her senior season with the Panthers and was a second-team NJCAA All-American as a college sophomore after helping the Thunderwolves go 61-3 over her two seasons.
“Being away from home for the past two seasons was a fun experience,” Emborsky said. “But I missed being able to look out in the crowd and see my family and friends. For my last year of eligibility, I knew I wanted to come home and play for a local school.”
Graduating from ACU with a degree in communications, Emborsky will pursue her MBA in leadership and innovation from Daemen.
Emborsky averaged 9.5 minutes in 55 games played at ACU, but figures to have a bigger role next season.
“Paige is a prolific shooter and an intense competitor,” Banker said in a Twitter post announcing Emborsky's signing. “She plays with great enthusiasm and pursues excellence on and off the court. We are thrilled she is coming home for her final year of eligibility.”
Emborsky said she improved on her defensive skills and competitiveness while continuing to refine her outside shot in two D-I seasons.
“Competing against athletes at the Division I level helped my game in a lot of ways,” Emborsky said.
One of five players to move on from NCCC to D-I schools, Emborsky will team with the latest Thunderwolves star, Gabby McDuffie, at Daemen. They will bring the number of D-II scholarship players developed by NCCC coach Nate Beutel to more than a dozen.
McDuffie was awarded the President’s Cup as the top athlete at NCCC and was an all-region selection after helping the Thunderwolves reach their third NJCAA D-II tournament in four years.
“I’m very excited Gabby is coming to Daemen,” Banker said. “She is an athletic guard who can play and defend multiple positions. Her quickness, skill set and desire to compete will make her a great addition to our program.”
Emborsky is eager to share the floor with McDuffie. Though their NCCC careers didn’t overlap, they have trained together during the summers in Sanborn.
“We both played under Coach Nate, and we both know the expectations to play fast-paced, aggressive and competitive,” Emborsky said.
