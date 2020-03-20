NFCC cancels Women's Porter Cup

The list of sporting events claimed by the COVID-19 pandemic keeps growing.
The eighth annual Women's Porter Cup, which was scheduled for June 3-5 at Niagara Falls Country Club, has been cancelled, officials announced Friday.
“The committee thought about postponing it until later in the summer but with college coming up it just wasn’t feasible to do so," tournament director Brian Oakley said in a statement. "It’s extremely disappointing that we can’t go on with this event for these outstanding young ladies but we look forward to next year’s Women’s Porter Cup.”
Any players who have already registered and paid their entree fee can go back to the registration page at GolfGenius.com to request a refund.
The Women's Porter Cup was established in 2013, when it had just a 40-player field made up mostly of local and regional competitors.
It nearly doubled in size over seven years, with the 2019 field totaling 75 players. The Canadian National Team attends every year, as does most of Ohio State's team. Players from Australia and New Zealand annually make the trip.
Brooke Henderson, the seventh-ranked player in the LPGA, won the second Women's Porter Cup in 2014 when she was just 16 years old.
The men's event, the premier amateur golf tournament in the region, is still scheduled for July 20-25, per a spokesperson. Organizers will hold more meetings "as we get closer" in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
