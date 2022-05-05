Niagara adds experience with Brown transfer David Mitchell

The New England-to-Niagara pipeline continues to flow this offseason.
David Mitchell, a Roxbury, Massachusetts native and graduate transfer from Brown, announced his decision to transfer to Niagara on Thursday, following in the footsteps of Antone Gray, the former Bears assistant coach who took the same position at Niagara in April.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-6 wing, averaged 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in just under 20 minutes per game his senior season and has 87 career games under his belt. After graduating with an Ivy League degree, he decided to take on a new challenge for his final year of eligibility.
"It felt like a good fit," Mitchell said. "Niagara's (close enough to home), and the young staff really caught my eye. They're really energetic and charismatic, and we've been connecting throughout the whole process."
Head coach Greg Paulus also made an immediate impression.
"I think we just connected from the very first time I communicated with him," Mitchell said. "He Facetimed me, which was rare. That instant connection was something I appreciated. It felt like he was a guy who could understand where I was coming from."
Gray was Mitchell's individual coach at Brown, and though they are close, Mitchell did not set out to follow him to a new destination. But when the opportunity arose at Niagara, it quickly felt like a good fit.
Mitchell also is close with Aaron Gray, Antone's cousin and a sophomore wing who is transferring to Niagara from Division II Southern New Hampshire University. The two played AAU together once upon a time with Mass Rivals.
"It's cool how things come full circle," Mitchell said.
On the court, Mitchell describes himself as "someone who's athletic, willing to do whatever it takes to win."
"I pride myself in doing the little things and having versatility on the floor, especially on the defensive end," he said. "Being able to guard 1 through 5 and do those little things, the intangibles that not everyone does."
Mitchell also said he believes he has a little bit more of an offensive game than his numbers might show. He finished last season ninth on the Bears in field goal attempts.
Mitchell will have one season of eligibility at Niagara. He's the fifth newcomer this offseason with college experience, joining Aaron Gray and junior college transfers Lance Erving, Braxton Bayless and Keith Kiner III.
His addition brings the Niagara roster to 12, nine of whom are new faces.
