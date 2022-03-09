Niagara basketball teams set to start tournament play

New seasons start today for Niagara University’s basketball programs.
The NU men and women both finally set forth upon their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament journeys in Atlantic City after earning opening-round byes in the regular season, pushing them through to the final three days.
The men (14-15, 9-11 MAAC) finished an unlikely fifth, winning their final two games by a combined 53 points after taking four losses by an average of 14 during a five-game road trip.
Their reward is a quarterfinal date with fourth-seeded Monmouth (19-12, 11-9) at 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+).
“It starts with kind of resetting,” head coach Greg Paulus said following Saturday’s regular-season finale. “This time of year it’s 0-0. Everybody’s 0-0. ... You’re starting over, and so we want to play with great urgency, but we also want to be able to continue to execute and be disciplined.
“... Hopefully we can have a great couple days in preparation to give ourselves the best chance.”
Those chances increased dramatically Wednesday night, when ninth-seeded Rider took down No. 1 Iona, 71-70, ending the Gaels’ streak of five consecutive MAAC tournament championships. If Niagara wins tonight, it’ll face the Broncs at 6 p.m. Friday. The men’s championship is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
NU and Monmouth split their season series, both winning on the road. The Hawks took the teams’ MAAC opener 57-49 on Dec. 3. The Purple Eagles returned the favor Jan. 30, 70-69 in overtime, a game in which Monmouth was without third team All-MAAC guard Shavar Reynolds Jr.
After an impressive non-conference slate, Monmouth was the lone team expected to challenge Iona for the conference crown. But nine of its 12 losses came in conference play, including three in its last four games.
“We’re extremely confident,” said Niagara junior guard Noah Thomasson, who scored 27 points in Saturday’s win over Marist. “I think we have a really good team and when we’re all dialed in and playing well, I think we’re hard to beat. Hopefully we keep the momentum going.”
The NU women earned the No. 4 seed, winning seven of their final nine games to finish with a winning record in MAAC play (11-9) and an overall mark of .500 or better (14-14) for the first time since 2005.
Head coach Jada Pierce’s Purple Eagles were fueled by their aggressive, swarming “Hurricane Havoc” defense and finished the season first in the country in steals per game (13.4). Junior guard Angel Parker also led the country in that stat individually (4.2) and her 110 total steals broke a 32-year-old program single-season record.
Parker was unanimously selected first team All-MAAC. Her younger sister, freshman Aaliyah, was announced as the unanimous pick at MAAC Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.
Niagara faces fifth-seeded Siena (10-18, 10-10) at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+). The Purple Eagles swept the season series by a combined 20 points, forcing 32 turnovers in both outings.
Today’s winner will advance to play top-seeded Fairfield at 11 a.m. Friday. The women’s championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.