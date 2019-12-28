Niagara downed by Syracuse in Paulus' return

SYRACUSE — A sea of orange was speckled with purple Saturday night at the Carrier Dome.
The Niagara Purple Eagles played the Syracuse Orange for the first time in 19 years, and the NU family used the occasion to stage a holiday gathering.
The game — a 71-57 Syracuse victory — was largely secondary. The Orange entered as 22-point favorites, and they could've taken intentional shot clock violations on about half of their possessions and still won.
They may have even been better for it. The out-gunned Purple Eagles showed great fight, forcing 16 turnovers and grabbing 14 offensive rebounds to keep things interesting.
It left new NU coach Greg Paulus, the Syracuse native, proud after the game.
"What we're trying to do is build a foundation for our culture and our program," Paulus said. "... We want to be a basketball team that is connected, that plays together, that works hard. And I think that we've got better from this experience, and that's what our goal is.
"We don't want the result to dictate our commitments or the process of getting better each day, and I thought that we've embraced that. And we continue to keep taking steps forward."
Still, the Purple Eagles were never really a threat to solve Jim Boeheim's famous 2-3 zone enough times to truly make the Orange sweat.
That fact couldn't spoil the trip for the Niagara faithful, a large group of which, including former players, gathered at an alumni-owned bar in nearby Liverpool before the rare 7 p.m. weekend start. Also in Liverpool was a handful of NU women's basketball players, who visited sophomore Kyra Grimshaw's home before making the short trip south to catch the game.
Paulus, who starred in football and basketball just four miles away from the Dome at Christian Brothers Academy and played a year of quarterback for the Orange following a four-year basketball career at Duke, was announced as a Syracuse grad, drawing a hearty cheer from the crowd.
Though the game was scheduled under Patrick Beilein, it took special meaning when Paulus was elevated to head coach. A few family members joined the team for dinner Friday night, and large a group of supporters caught the game.
Paulus, who said his program used all the tickets Syracuse allotted for it, admitted to getting caught up a bit in his return.
"It was more when I walked into the arena because I saw so many family members and friends and people that I've known since I've been in middle school and high school, and I've come to the Dome so many times in like elementary school and then playing state championships games in football. And obviously, (a year) being the quarterback here was unbelievably special, and I'll never forget it," he said.
"But I think all the memories just kind of came through as we saw more and more people, and that's one thing... I love being from Syracuse. I'm so proud to be from the area and this community, and they've embraced me from day one. They've helped raise me."
It was the 82nd time the two proud programs met, and this time, it might not take two decades for them to do it again. It shouldn't, at least from a Niagara perspective.
"I love seeing all the purple in there and the turnout that we've had here," Paulus said. "We'll have some conversations and see if it works for both sides."
Greg Kuakumensah came up big in the losing effort for the Purple Eagles (2-9), finishing with 10 points, a career-best 11 rebounds — 8 offensive — three assists and three blocks. Nick MacDonald, whose father, Daemen coach Mike MacDonald, was on hand, hit three 3-pointers, scored a team-high 11 points and was plus-3 in over 25 minutes.
Syracuse (8-5) was led by forward Elijah Hughes, who narrowly missed a triple-double with 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Niagara returns home to open Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play Friday against Fairfield. Syracuse starts its Atlantic Coast Conference slate Saturday when it hosts Notre Dame.
NOTES: NU freshman Noah Waterman, who played about an hour away at Finger Lakes Christian School, was on the bench but did not dress as he recovers from an ankle injury. Paulus called him day-to-day. ... Boeheim said is "doing a great coaching job with that team. They play hard, they're doing a lot of good things and, you know, they're shorthanded, they're small. I think he's done a really good job with that team." ... Niagara finished with a positive assist-to-turnover ratio, 16-9, for the sixth straight game.
