Niagara drops 2nd straight game, this time at Marist

A week ago, the Purple Eagles couldn’t have been flying much higher.
Niagara had just picked up its third straight win, handing Iona its first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference loss of the season. It was in the drivers seat for a top-five regular-season finish and a first-round bye in the conference tournament and had a chance to get over .500 for the first time under Greg Paulus.
Back to the drawing board.
NU took a second straight loss Monday night, falling 77-70 at Marist. The Purple Eagles were blown out Saturday, 73-53 at Fairfield. At 6-9, they’re now ninth in the 11-team conference with five to play.
After Saturday’s laugher — the Stags held a 20-point lead for the final 13:22 — Niagara and Marist played even early Monday, at least until a 17-4 Red Foxes run that lasted over 8 minutes in the first half.
After a quick Noah Thomasson jumper, it was all Marist early in the second as well, and an 8-0 run pushed the host’s lead to 18. It’d stay there until the final 8:38, when Marcus Hammond scored and freshman Julian Mackey hit the first of four second-half 3-pointers to start a 10-0 Niagara spurt.
Mackey’s fourth 3, with 4:17 left, cut the score to 64-59, and a Thomasson layup got NU within one possession. Hammond scored Niagara’s next four points, twice getting the deficit to two, but he missed a 3 with 1:20 left and the Red Foxes hit their final six free throws to close things out.
Hammond scored a game-high 21 points, though it took 22 field-goal attempts. Mackey added 16, Thomasson 13 and Greg Kuakumensah 12. Dynamic freshman Jao Ituka had 20 to lead Marist, followed by 19 from Ricardo Wright and 18 from Jordan Jones.
Niagara (11-13 overall) dominated on the glass, 40-32, and put up 10 more field goals (67-57), but Marist (11-13, 6-9 MAAC) shot much better from the field (49.1%-41.8%) and distance (42.9%-34.8%). The Red Foxes also hit 15 of 18 free throws, while Niagara only made eight trips to the line.
NU graduate guard Justin Roberts, fifth on the team in minutes this season, did not play Monday. He was on the bench in street clothes and played 12 minute Saturday. Niagara did not share the reason for his absence.
The Purple Eagles will return to Western New York and attempt to right the ship Saturday at Battle of the Bridge rival Canisius (8-18, 4-11), which fell in overtime Monday at Fairfield.
Parker earns 6th weekly rookie honor
For the sixth time this season, Niagara women’s basketball freshman Aaliyah Parker, the former Cardinal O’Hara star, was named MAAC rookie of the week on Monday.
Parker averaged 15.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 47.2% from the field as Niagara went 3-0 last week.
She scored a team-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and grabbed eight boards — five offensive — in a win over Siena, then followed that with a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double in an 18-point win over Marist. Saturday, Parker had her fourth double-double this season, putting up 14 points and 10 boards against Monmouth.
Niagara (11-12, 8-7) is fifth in the MAAC and riding a four-game winning streak, including a pair over the third- and fourth-place teams. The Purple Eagles return Thursday at eighth-place Iona (7-12, 5-9).
