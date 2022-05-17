Niagara Falls native Avion Harris captures juco national title one month after first race

It took Avion Harris less than 15 races to a win a national championship.
The Niagara Falls native went to Herkimer County Community College to play basketball. Harris appeared in 15 games and started two as the Generals reached the NJCAA Division III national tournament. Then his girlfriend, Lyria Bennett, convinced him to join the track and field team.
Harris didn’t run track at Cardinal O’Hara and had little idea what events existed or where to start, plus there wasn’t much time left in the season. But the basketball coaches told Herkimer track coach John Campagna that Harris could “run for days.”
Campagna tried Harris in the 400 meters, the 800, the 1,500, the 5,000 and the 10,000. Harris ran a total of seven races during the regular season, three of them in one meet.
But Harris excelled in the 800 and 1,500 meters, so much so that he won the NJCAA Division III national championship in the 1,500 in 4 minutes, 9.59 seconds and finished third in the 800 after running 2 minutes, 0.97 seconds over the weekend at Hudson Valley Community College. And all of it happened 14 races and five weeks after deciding to run for the first time.
“I’m pretty good at basketball, but track has showed me that this might be my sport,” Harris said. “... I’ve been playing basketball for 13 years and I did track for one month.”
Harris was one of six athletes on Herkimer’s track roster this season, but Campagna says it’s still rare to have someone who has never competed in a race before college join the team. He thought Harris had good speed but was best suited for middle distance events.
In his first ever meet, Harris ran 2:14.10 in the 800 and 4:35.94 on April 2 at St. Lawrence, which was seven days after his first practice. The times wouldn’t have come close to winning a high school sectional meet, but were still strong for a first-timer.
“He exceeded any expectations I had of him,” Campagna said. “He was just amazing, mentally and physically.”
In two more regular season meets, Harris continued to drop time with practice and extra sessions where Bennett helped with his running form. He went on to win the Region III meet in the 800 (2:05.24) and 1,500 (4:29.66), while finishing third in the 10,000 (36:51).
Harris wasn't sure what to expect when he got to Troy for nationals. He broke the 2-minute mark in the 800 in the preliminaries, finishing with the fastest time heading into the finals.
But it wasn’t until the last 150 meters of the 1,500 that Harris knew he could win. That’s when he began his finishing kick to edge DuPage (IL)’s Anthony Eddy by 0.31 seconds.
“I started kicking and I’m pretty good from 100,” Harris said. “I started pumping my arms as hard as I could. My adrenaline was racing and we racing toward the finish line and I was like, ‘I got him.’ … It inspired me. It’s inspiring to know you can do anything in life if you put your mind to it. I’m still processing it.”
Basketball dreams once dominated Harris’ thoughts. After leading O’Hara to a state title in 2019 and earning Monsignor Martin Athletic Association Class B player of the year in 2020, Harris committed to Niagara County Community College before landing at Herkimer.
But his dramatic ascent in track may alter some plans. Harris still has another year at Herkimer and Campagna expects him to join the cross country team in the fall. Although Harris isn’t posting Division I scholarship-level times yet, another year of running under his belt could see significant improvement.
“The college coaches, I’m assuming, would love to have Avion because of his limited experience,” Campagna said. “A lot of times they’re looking at kids who have been running for six years or seven years. When they find out he just started running, it should pique their interest. … You can talk about races, but until you experience races it’s hard to figure out. He’s still figuring it out.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.