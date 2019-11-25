Niagara Falls' native shines in Facons' loss

Here's an NFL Week 12 trivia question for the real numbers' guys: Who led the Atlanta Falcons in rushing on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in their 35-22 loss to the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
The answer is Niagara Fa;;s' native Qadree Ollison, so if you're a local guy, you should especially be kicking yourself in the head because he's one of ours.
Ollison, who wears No. 30 for the Falcons in honor of his late brother, LeRowne Harris (who wore No. 30 playing Cataract Little Loop in Niagara Falls), scored on a 1-yard touchdown tun for Atlanta, which dropped to 3-8.
The score was Ollison's second of the season and second of his first NFL season.
Ollison is helping to fill in the Falcons' gap at running back or the injured Devonta Freeman this season, along with Brian Hill. Ollison (20) and Hill (14) combined to rush for 34 yards on 17 carries.
The injury situation at skill positions for the Falcons could get still worse, as wide receiver Julio Jones briefly left the game with a sore shoulder.
Russell Gage, who has had a more prominent role following last month’s trade of Mohamed Sanu to New England, led Atlanta with eight catches for 76 yards.
Ollison, who starred at Canisius High School, finished 24th in the country and second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 1,213 rushing yards as a senior at the University of Pittsburgh.
Next up, Ollison and the Falcons will host the New Orleans Saints on a nationally-televised game on Thanksgiving (8:20 p.m., NBC).
