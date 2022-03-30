Niagara Falls natives maintain 70-year friendship through Xavier hoops

Bruce Battaglia and Charles Mallo were in basketball heaven.
The lifelong friends were taking in the Charleston Classic in November 2019. The University at Buffalo was on the court and their alma mater, Xavier, was on deck. As they chatted, the man in front of them turned around. Through their reference of UB, he knew they must be Western New Yorkers.
Time had made their faces unrecognizable, but all three men had known each other for 70 years. Battaglia and Mallo quickly realized the man before them was Tony Borgese, who was not only a year ahead of them at Niagara Falls’ Bishop Duffy, but also at Xavier.
In the mid-1960s, Duffy was a pipeline to the Cincinnati-based Jesuit school. Borgese and Bill Bobo graduated from Xavier in 1967. Mallo, Tim Bobo and Nelson Zakia followed in 1968, while Battaglia, Manny Rao and Gary Shephard earned degrees in 1969.
Fifty years have gone by and many of their old haunts have closed or succumbed to decay, including Duffy, which consolidated with Madonna to become Niagara Catholic in 1975 and closed altogether in 2018. But many of them still connect and the focal point of most conversations is Xavier basketball.
Although many of their Duffy classmates may have been disappointed when the Musketeers bounced St. Bonaventure in the NIT semifinals on Tuesday, the Niagara Falls contingent of Xavier graduates were giddy about the prospects of a championship.
“Watching the St. Bonaventure game on TV, they asked the coach (Mark Schmidt) why he stayed so long and he said, ‘It’s a cult here,’” said Tim Bobo, whose older brother John was recently honored by the City of Niagara Falls for his service in Vietnam and is the namesake Niagara University’s baseball field. “In a way it’s like that (for us). Maybe not to the extreme like St. Bonaventure.”
The Bobos had season tickets to Niagara University games in the early 1960s and Tim recalls listening to a Niagara-Xavier NIT game on the radio in 1958.
Most of the eventual Xavier crew went through elementary school together, but the real action happened at East Falls Street Boys Club and Our Lady of Lebanon Church. Football, basketball and baseball were the sports of preference. Bill Bobo and Shephard played baseball for Xavier, but the best athlete of the group was John Hayes, who went on to play with Hall of Famer Bob Lanier at St. Bonaventure.
“We had a lot of parochial grammar schools — every little community had their own Catholic basketball team and most of these guys ended up at Bishop Duffy,” said Mallo, who became a surgeon and is now retired in Florida. “We got to know most of those guys over the years, but I’ve been closely in touch with the guys from Our Lady of Lebanon.”
None of them planned to attend Xavier as a group, but it happened organically. After Bill Bobo and Borgese left for Xavier, more slowly began to apply. Tim Bobo’s fate was sealed when the school offered him an academic scholarship. But for many of them, it was a chance to go to a small private school — at the time it was all-boys — within driving distance, yet still far enough away from home.
“It was an affordable place to go to school and it was a well thought of academic institution,” said Battaglia, who served as a Niagara Falls city councilman from 1976-1979. “It was not much different than Niagara or Canisius in terms of the size and students attracted to the campus. Xavier has grown over the years, academically and with the basketball team.”
After graduation they scattered, but never went long without chatting. Tim Bobo and Zakia never lived more than four blocks apart growing up and ultimately married twin sisters they met at Xavier.
Technology has made it easier to follow the team and offer their unsolicited opinions on who should be playing and what kind of defense should be run. “We all have opinions of who should be on the court, but we all agree that we love the university and the game of basketball,” Mallo said.
They did make the trip to watch Hayes play against Xavier, but school pride largely took precedence over their friendship for those two hours. Hayes led all freshmen in scoring in 1965-66 — including UCLA’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) — but a knee injury derailed his career.
Hayes had a strong performance off the bench in the game, but Xavier won and his friends made sure he knew. Bobo said he would give Hayes some time before firing off an email regarding Tuesday’s result.
“We had to stick with Xavier, but wanted John to do well,” Bobo said. “After the game we went down to his locker room and then we went out to celebrate.”
•••
Battaglia and Mallo were roommates during college and have remained the most avid fans of the bunch, purchasing season tickets when Xavier opened a brand new arena in 2000 to match the basketball boom. In 1983, the Musketeers had not made an NCAA tournament since before any of them considered attending the school. Since, they have gone 27 times, with eight trips to the Sweet 16 and three to the Elite Eight.
The pair travel to Cincinnati a couple times per season for games and witnessed the Crosstown Shootout brawl when the University of Cincinnati and Xavier scuffled near the end of a game in 2011.
They have also developed a close bond beyond basketball. According to Battaglia, Mallo has saved his life a few times surgically and provided medical advice over the years.
“He’s a wonderful medical doctor and he just happens to be my good friend. How lucky am I?” Battaglia said. “... He can say the same about his relationships with Zakia and Tim Bobo — classmates who have stayed in touch. I don’t really stay in touch with them. When you see them, you pick up where you left off.”
The duo were also regulars when Xavier traveled to Olean to play St. Bonaventure when both were in the Atlantic 10 from 1995-2013, while also attending midseason tournaments in Charleston and Orlando and a couple nearby NCAA tournament contests in Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
The COVID-19 pandemic stalled some of their travel plans, but Mallo hopes to see the Musketeers play in the PK Invitational in Portland, Oregon, next fall.
“Whenever we went to Xavier games, there were a hell of a lot of Xavier people,” Mallo said. “We went to Pittsburgh to see them play Duquesne and there were about 3,000 Xavier fans there. It was truly amazing. It was always fun to see the camaraderie and just acknowledging we were all from the same place.”
