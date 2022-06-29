Niagara Falls PD raises $9K for 11 Day Power Play

Anyone looking to find an off-duty Niagara Falls police officer may want to check an ice rink.
For the third time, the Niagara Falls Police Department participated in the 11 Day Power Play. A total of 22 players competed from 9 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Harborcenter, raising $9,104. The 11 Day Power Play began in 2017, when 40 guys set a world record for the longest continuous hockey game, while raising $1 million for Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
The police department typically skates once per week during the winter and is always looking for ways to donate to worthy causes, especially after an annual game with the Niagara Falls Fire Department fizzled out.
Although a high turnover rate within the department in recent years has resulted in lower-than-desired staff numbers, it has allowed the NFPD to replenish its hockey ranks, keeping the idea of playing in the 11 Day Power Play fresh.
The 11 Day Power Play runs through Sunday, with seven 170-minute games per day.
“Somehow we keep hiring people that played hockey before and now want to get back into it,” Detective Adam Licastro said. “It’s an influx of new kids, and being the old dog, you don’t want to let the new kid get over on you. The competitive spirit is through the roof. … You get the guys who go, ‘How much did you raise? Oh, $2,000? OK.’ Guys really enjoy doing it.”
When NFPD first participated in the 11 Day Power Play in 2018, it raised $3,945. It nearly tripled this year, but fell short of the target of $10,000. Most of the money was raised through social media links, while roughly $2,000 was received through old-fashioned mail-in checks.
Licastro thinks they can hit the $10,000 mark next year if they start a little earlier and get a little more creative in spreading the word leading up to the event.
“Not everyone’s on a computer,” Licastro said. “... We tossed around the idea of doing some raffles, maybe like Glock-tober, where you raffle off a Glock to other law enforcement guys or pistol permit holders. … (11 Day Power Play) is already accepting applications for 2023, so maybe we’ll get an early start on that.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has limited planned hockey events for NFPD, such as attending the Copper Cup. The department sent a team to the Michigan-based tournament composed of all-police teams in 2017, winning the gentlemen’s division.
In lieu of the game against the NFFD, Licastro says he hopes they can play a game against the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office in the fall.
“Talking with some of their guys, (we’d like to have) something at Hyde Park,” Licastro said. “Something really local to pack that ice pavilion and raise some money. We’ll try to pick a good cause or a specific person and raise as much money as we can.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.