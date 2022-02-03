Lou Rosselli didn’t know what to expect from Willie McDougald. It was his career dual start and his opponent was nationally ranked. The University of Oklahoma athletic department didn’t even have photos of McDougald for its social media pages yet.
By the end of the match, the Sooners' McCasland Field House was bonkers, as McDougald secured the first of three wins over ranked opponents in 10 days.
The Niagara Falls native entered his 149-pound bout with Missouri’s No. 21-ranked Josh Edmond on Jan. 20 having wrestled nine collegiate matches. McDougald redshirted as a true freshman last season after being the No. 17 recruit in the nation in 2020, but he had to bide his time behind two experienced wrestlers.
With a chance arising through injuries, McDougald scored an escape late in the third period to force overtime and stunned Edmond by earning the win with a riding time advantage. Two days later he knocked off the new No. 21, Iowa State’s Jarrett Degen, and then beat Northern Iowa’s No. 33-ranked Colin Realbuto on Jan. 30.
Rosselli believes his up-and-coming prodigy has the physical tools to be a future national champion for the No. 25 Sooners, but it’s up to McDougald to get there.
McDougald loves his coach’s confidence.
“I’ve been training at a high level for a long time,” he said. “I knew if I got my chance that I was ready to compete. … It wasn’t a surprise for me to win these last couple matches because I knew I could compete with anybody before I was even in there.”
"That's a 𝖇𝖎𝖌 𝖙𝖎𝖒𝖊 𝖜𝖎𝖓 and that showed 𝖇𝖎𝖌 𝖙𝖎𝖒𝖊 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖈𝖙𝖊𝖗." @Lowlife_will answered the bell in a big way last night! pic.twitter.com/WA1miNB27Z— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) January 21, 2022
A three-time National High School Coaches Association All-American and a two-time state champion who recorded the most wins in Niagara Falls history (243), McDougald was not only used to being in the lineup each night, he was accustomed to being the marquee name on the card.
But he was stuck behind a pair of talented veterans. Mitch Moore was 14th in the country at 149 before an injury this season and Dom Demas was a two-time Big XII champion at 141 before he also was injured.
So McDougald spent his first season with Oklahoma watching and studying. He also endured a workout regimen that included two sessions per day that crafted a hulking physique. On top of daily practices, McDougald lifted weights three times per week and added extra drills twice per week.
The most difficult transition to college wrestling has been refining his technical skills, however. McDougald is best on his feet, where he can take advantage of his athleticism, but he also wants to improve his repertoire on the mat.
“You can get away with a lot of things in high school wrestling because dudes are not that good,” McDougald said. “Now I’m wrestling guys who are two- or three-time state champs where they come from. It’s a battle every time out.”
149 | Willie McDougald gets his second win of the weekend in only his second career dual bout, claiming a 15-2 major decision victory thanks to moves like this one! #Sooners 11, Huskies 3 pic.twitter.com/sm8Hggr05c— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) January 23, 2022
Rosselli — now in his sixth season leading Oklahoma — lauds McDougald’s toughness and athletic ability, but says he needs to continue to refine his skills despite his recent emergence to avoid having to win each match with will.
McDougald’s wins over Edmond and Degen both came in overtime, while he beat Realbuto in a 4-3 decision. More experience should turn those close wins into falls and major decisions in the future, like his 15-2 major decision over Northern Illinois' Dillon Nichols on Jan. 23.
“He could score earlier and build his lead a little better,” said Rosselli, who was a 1996 Olympian and a two-time state champion at Royalton-Hartland. “Willie is winning on his sheer determination right now. When he keeps getting better technically, a little bit tougher, a little grittier in his wrestling ... he’s going to have even more success.”
With the Sooners having three more dual meets remaining this season, Rosselli says McDougald is “the pulse of the team” and will remain in the lineup through the Big 12 tournament on March 5 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Unwilling to relent his newfound spot, McDougald is confident he can win the tournament and advance to nationals.
Rosselli sees similar talent in McDougald, but any success at Oklahoma will hinge upon his willingness to continue improving and abiding by his workout strategies.
“He’s got plenty of talent. Now, is he willing to suffer enough and make the changes needed to be the champ?” Rosselli said. “Willie probably stands out more because he has more talent than most. Let’s see what kind of drive and will and how much he’s willing to suffer to make it happen.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.