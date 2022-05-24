Niagara fills out roster with veteran guard Joe Kasperzyk

Greg Paulus' Purple Eagles have a full nest.
Joe Kasperzyk, a graduate transfer from Southeastern Louisiana University, announced his commitment on May 12, giving Niagara men's basketball a full roster of 13.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from New Haven, Connecticut, committed during a Zoom call with the NU coaching staff, without stepping foot on campus.
"I was trying to get a little closer to home so my family could watch me play in my last year," said Kasperzyk, who had been in contact with NU for about a month before committing. He had a prior relationship with Niagara assistant coach Kevin Devitt, who held the same role at Alabama-Birmingham in 2020 when Kasperzyk was coming out of Odessa Community College.
Kasperzyk has averaged 10.5 points over 85 career NCAA Division I games, and another 12.0 in 30 games at Odessa.
After winning back-to-back state titles in high school, his college career began at Bryant, where he averaged 10.7 points and made the Northeast Conference all-rookie team in 2018-19. But he was expelled following an on-campus incident on April 7, 2019, along with two football players. The three were arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering, simple assault, disorderly conduct and conspiracy, according to a report in the Providence Journal.
Kasperzyk was not charged and expected to stay at Bryant, but a university judiciary committee ruled otherwise. Bryant head coach Jared Grasso helped him find a home at Odessa, which he parlayed into another D-1 opportunity at SELU.
"I feel like that situation never defined who I was," Kasperzyk said. "It was just a stop in my career, a bad point, but I moved on from that. ... It doesn't affect me, I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."
While at SELU, Kasperzyk helped the Lions improve from eight wins to 19 his final season. They fell in the Southland Conference championship and settled for a spot in the Basketball Classic.
Now, he wants to help Niagara take a similar jump, and hopefully cap his career with a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
"I'm a veteran guard. I think I can make an immediate impact, not just on the court but as a leader and a vet, too," he said. "... I just do whatever the coach needs me to do so we can gets the Ws. If I need to score a lot of points I will; if I need to get somebody else going, I can do that too."
Kasperzyk is Niagara's 10th addition this offseason, including freshman Harlan Obioha, who joined the Purple Eagles in the middle of last season but did not play. Paulus and his staff added four freshmen and six transfers — two D-1 graduates, three from junior college and one from NCAA Division II.
Add in new assistant coach Antone Gray and one staff position that has yet to be filled, and the Purple Eagles will have a very new look this winter.
