The seventh annual Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo will be invading downtown Niagara Falls this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls with the focus of “Teaching Fishing” to the legions of anglers that can be found in New York, Southern Ontario and other nearby states.
With over 200 free seminars available over the course of the three days of the show, fishing education is the key Expo component once again as it focuses on salmon, trout, bass, walleye, perch and more as far as species; fly fishing, centerpin fishing, trolling, drifting, jigging and casting as far as techniques.
There are also over 170 vendor booths available in the main event hall, a majority of which are aimed at fish and fishing. Many of the speakers are associated with companies that will be exhibiting, giving you the opportunity to purchase the hot products at “show special” pricing after you’ve been educated on them.
Some of the old standbys will be returning: Mark and Jake Romanack with Fishing 411 TV; electronics whiz kid Lance Valentine with Teachin’ Fishin’ and Walleye 101; Top Outdoor Writer Matt Straw with In-Fisherman and Great Lakes Angler; the Hawg Trough, a traveling aquarium with a stage on top to help with fishing education cause; and much, much more.
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation will be a huge partner in 2020, bringing with them a road show that’s never been seen before. Friday night it will be offering shortened versions of the State of Lake Ontario and the State of Lake Erie. Saturday, there will be a DEC Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that will allow the general public to come in and meet the fisheries managers, biologists and law enforcement people from around the state. Ten different tables will set up in the Cataract Room that will include Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, Finger Lakes, Great Lakes Tributaries, Salmon River Fish Hatchery, Law Enforcement, Women in Fishing and more.
Bass fishing will also receive renewed attention as we bring in Travis Manson with “Smallmouth Crush” on YouTube and FLW angler Casey Smith talking Finger Lakes fishing as new features. Many of the local experts will be back talking bass, too, with over 35 bass seminars. Several seminars cater to the high school and college fishing scene. There will be proper catch and release education to help preserve the quality of the fishery. As an incentive to attend these seminars, there will be a drawing at the end of the show that will send two lucky people to the 2020 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk March 6-8 at Lake Guntersville in Alabama. You will receive an entry for every bass seminar you attend.
There will be expanded education this year for fly fishing, including a Beginning Fly Fishing School on Saturday that requires no advance registration – just show up at the pre-established seminars for the day. Fly fishing guru Rick Kustich is back as a featured speaker for advanced techniques and other speakers like Scott Feltrinelli, Nate Carr, Nicholas Sagnibene and Adam Slavinski will be returning to share their knowledge. Local fly fishing clubs will also be exhibiting and speaking.
For walleye fanatics, there are over 60 seminars to choose from. Lake Ontario trout and salmon trollers will be happy to know there are over 35 seminars for them. Whether you are a seasoned veteran or a newcomer looking to get started, there is enough education to choose from to keep you coming back for more.
Featured attractions and educational series seminars are already uploaded on the website at www.niagarafishingexpo.com.
Admission is $10 per day; $20 for a three-day pass. Kids 12 and under are free of charge. Pick up a special $5 parking voucher off the website, as well as room specials for area hotels.
For more information on the Expo, contact the Conference and Event Center at 716-278-2100.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Lutheran Basketball Association
• St. Paul I worked overtime for the fourth straight week, this time besting St. Paul II, 53-51. Ben Ganschow scored 19 points in the win, hitting all nine of his free throw attempts, including four in overtime. Adam Puscheck added 17 points, all but two on 3-pointers, and Micah Puscheck scored 14 more points.
Ryan Essenburg led St. Paul II with 17 points while Carson Essenburg scored 12.
• Joe Curry scored 14 of 20 points in the first half for defending champ St. Mark in a 72-64 win over Holy Ghost I. Kevin Fretthold scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime for the victors, while Andrew Fretthold (15 points) and Mike Hromowyk (10) also finished in double figures.
Ted Klettke dropped 29 points for HG1 and Jack Mulcahy added 16.
• Matthew Gibson had 23 points, Josh Klettke scored 15 more and Kasey Haseley chipped in 10 to lift Holy Ghost II over St. James, 68-63.
Alex Buerger scored 22 points in the loss, hitting six 3-pointers. Stefan Marzahl addd 16 points, all in the first half.
• STANDINGS: HG2, 6-1; St. Mark, 6-1; St. James, 5-2; HG1, 2-5; St. Paul I, 2-5; St. Paul II, 2-5; St. Peter's, 1-5.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Lutheran Basketball Association
• Jamie Novus poured in 38 points for a Chapel team that needed just about all of them in a 58-54 win over St. Paul. Novus scored 22 of her points after halftime, including a short jumper and a foul shot late to help clinch the victory.
Mackenzie Loesing actually outdid Novus in a losing effort, scoring 40 points.
• Katie Mills scored 12 of her 16 points after halftime and Eva Cunningham added 11 more points as St. Mary's beat St. Mark, 58-25.
Erin Strassburg led St. Mark with eight points, all in the second half.
• STANDINGS: St. Mary's, 4-0; Chapel, 4-1; Holy Ghost/St. James, 1-3; St. Mark, 1-3; St. Paul, 0-3.
ALUMNI HOCKEY
NF over 50
• Steve Zafuto scored twice and added an assist to help lift the Bruins over the Rangers, 5-3. Rob Nashwinter, Ralph Proulx and John Drozdz also scored in the win.
Kirk Lawley, Darryl Hoffman and Ken Browning scored for the Rangers, who got two assists from Brian Loliger.
• Jim Quinones potted a pair, Bruce Michielli and Mark Procknal each had a goal and an assist, and Ted Jenkins and Dave Guilliams also scored as the Canadiens handled the Bruins, 6-3.
Hang Hughes, Peter Herbst and Steve Bunce all scored for the Bruins.
• Dave Gilmet's three-point night (1+2) helped the Canadiens double up the Kings, 6-3. Lance Turton scored twice in the win, Gary Pawlukovich and Mark Procknal each had a goal and an assist, and Jim Quinones also scored for the Habs.
Tim Buchman scored twice and Tim Jones netted the other for the Kings.
• Lawley had two goals and an assist while Hoffman scored twice to help the Rangers cruise past the Kings, 6-1. Ralph Williams (1+1) and Loliger (0+2) also had two-point outings, and Jeff Benham netted the other goal.
Mike Cushman scored for the Kings.
• Ken Kley scored twice, Dave Kozlowski had two assists and Tim Franclemont added a single goal as the Wild edged the Flyers, 3-2.
Vince LoTempio and Bruce Andrews scored for the Flyers, with Kevin Seelbinder assisting on both.
• Chris Brocius had a goal and an assist while Dave foster, Stan Orynawka and Randy Ubriaco also scored to lead the Sabres past the Wild, 4-3.
Joe Simonick had a goal and a helper in the loss. Dave Rice and Terry Wills scored the other goals.
• Ken Johnson scored twice and Brocius had three assists in the Sabres' 5-4 win over the Leafs. Walt Dluglosz and Orynawka both had a goal and an assist in the win, while Nunzio LaVerdi scored the other goal.
John Neri and Dave Fronczak each scored and had an assist for the Leafs. Mike Wegryn and Scott Miller also scored, while Armand DeBan had two helpers.
• Dave Scheuer scored five times and added a goal for good measure as the Flyers hung double digits on the Leafs, 10-5. Dave Kaplan scored and dished three assists in the win, while Andrews scored twice and Dan Carlson had a goal and an assist. Jeff Norgren, LoTempio and Randy Seelbinder each added two assists in the victory.
DeBan had a hat trick int he losing effort. Wegryn dished four assists and Doug Pattison scored the other two goals.
• STANDINGS: Wild, 26 points; Rangers, 23 points; Sabres, 19 points; Canadiens, 18 points; Flyers, 17 points; Bruins, 16 points; Kings, 11 points; Leafs, 6 points.
