Niagara gets 2nd '21 commit

Greg Paulus and Niagara University men’s basketball have picked up their second commitment for the 2021-22 season, and they’re hoping to have found a diamond in the rough.
Julian Mackey, a 6-foot-3 combo guard prepping at The Skill Factory in Georgia, gave his verbal commitment to NU in the past few weeks and officially announced his decision Monday on Twitter.
Mackey, who is originally from Georgia, stood just 5-8 as a sophomore at Lakota West High School, near Cincinnati. He grew to 6-3 by his junior year, when his family moved back to Atlanta because his mother, an executive in the medical field, was transferred for work.
Mackey started playing for TSF as a junior but dislocated a patella. While injured, his mother was transferred back to Ohio, and Mackey returned to Lakota West that December. He was ruled ineligible by the Ohio High School Athletic Association because he had already played games in Georgia, meaning he was limited to practicing with Lakota.
As a senior, Mackey exploded back onto the scene, averaging 21.9 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 80% from the free throw line. He led his league in scoring and helped Lakota West, a program that had gone just 6-19 the year before, finish 15-12 with three wins in the OHSAA tournament.
“He kind of took us on his back,” said LW coach Jim Leon. “He’s a tremendous ball player. He’s a combo guard, can play the point, great ball-handling skills, really good against zones, but also can be a wing/slasher-type. He’s a very talented kid.
“All of this has happened late. ... I think Niagara got one heckuva player because I just think he’s going to take off.”
Still, at 150 pounds soaking wet, coaches had questions about Mackey’s ability to handle the physicality of the Division I level coming out of high school, according to Leon. Mackey had plenty of offers from D-2, D-3 and junior college schools, but with his heart set on playing D-1, he elected to prep for a year.
Mackey decided to head back to TSF for prep school, focusing on getting stronger. New Niagara assistant coach Kevin Devitt first reached out in August, and the Purple Eagles’ pursuit built steadily from there.
“I really felt the love (from Niagara),” Mackey said. “I felt like they really wanted me there. They believed in me when no other school or college did.”
Leon said Mackey’s recruitment had been heating up recently and admitted he was a bit surprised the lanky scorer committed to Niagara so quickly. Leon said “some bigger schools” were calling, though they were waiting to make concrete offers.
“Apparently Niagara did one helluva job with him,” Leon said. “He’s all fired up about coming to Buffalo.”
Mackey joins Robert Brown III, a 6-4 guard from Albany, in the Purple Eagles’ 2021-22 recruiting class. Niagara has three open scholarships remaining.
