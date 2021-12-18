Niagara grinds out win over Albany

BUFFALO — In his two and a half years leading Niagara men's basketball, Greg Paulus has preached two things: defense and limiting turnovers.
It was easy to see why Saturday at KeyBank Center, where the Purple Eagles pulled out a grinding, 66-58 win over Albany during the second game of the Big 4 Tripleheader.
Niagara committed all 12 of its turnovers during a stretch of just over 17 minutes of game time, the final 10 minutes of the first half and opening seven of the second. It was plus-25 in 23 turnover-less minutes and minus-17 during that sloppy middle stretch.
NU (5-6) jumped out to a 19-5 lead in the opening 10 minutes, taking advantage of seven Albany (3-8) turnovers and the Great Danes starting 2 of 9 from the floor. Leading scorer Marcus Hammond had a quick eight points, on his way to 20 for the games. But despite Albany's struggles, the Purple Eagles weren't able to truly take control.
Albany led 37-34 with 12:30 to play, the rally complete, when Niagara found itself. Five different players scored during a 12-0 run that spanned 5 minutes, 30 seconds. The Great Danes finally broke through with a 3-pointer, but NU forward Jordan Cintron got a pair of offensive rebounds, diving for the second before flipping a pass to guard Noah Thomasson for 3 in response as the shot clock expired.
Niagara's final 10 points came from the charity stripe, but closing the game was a struggle. Thomasson and Hammond each missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Sam Iorio missed a pair with 44 seconds left.
But the NU defense remained stout, never allowing the Great Danes within more than 7 in the final minute.
Niagara's game scheduled for Tuesday at Binghamton was postponed Friday due to COVID issues within the Bearcats. Paulus said Saturday that Niagara was "looking to see" if the game could be rescheduled, or if another opponent might be able to step in for a game before Christmas break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.