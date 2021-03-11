Niagara hockey continues AHA journey at RMU

After an exciting 3-2 victory over Mercyhurst on Monday to advance in the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament, Niagara is playing its best hockey of the season, having won three of its last four games.
The Purple Eagles look to continue their winning ways when they take on Robert Morris in the AHA quarterfinals this weekend.
“I'm really excited about our team and where we're at,” said head coach Jason Lammers.
Niagara (5-10-3, 3-9-3-1 AHA) will take on the Colonials (14-7-0, 10-5-1) for game one of their best-of-three set at 7:05 tonight in Pittsburgh.
Lammers said the team focused on energy management and skill work during the week to prepare for RMU. The Purple Eagles spent most of the season short-handed due to injuries or COVID-19 protocols, so they’ve only recently been able to practice as a full team.
“It’s just trying to continue to support the guys timing of passing and shooting and skating, but not have them be tired or sore for the weekend,” he said. “That's been our priority.”
The Purple Eagles went 0-4 against RMU during the season. Two of those games went to overtime, and Lammers thought they were winnable.
“I don’t know that they’ve seen our team yet,” Lammers said, referring to the amount of time players missed being in quarantine during the season. “We’re a better team right now than we were when we played them four times in 10 days.”
Walker Sommer’s return to the lineup against Mercyhurst gave the Purple Eagles a boost offensively, as he scored the game-winning goal with 4:07 remaining in the third period. The junior forward has six goals and 13 points in 14 games this season.
“His attitude is incredible,” Lammers said. “He always believes in himself and our team. I find him very selfless. He's always going to work to do what's best for the group. I think he's gotten better in his time here, because his confidence just seems to keep growing and growing.”
NU goaltender Chad Veltri continues his strong play in goal, with a goals-against average of 2.79 and a save percentage of .897 on the season.
It’s been a strange season, Lammers said, but the team is excited to be where it is.
“I’m really excited to just watch the journey as we keep going here,” he said.
Tonight's game will stream on FloHockey.tv, and Frank Gallo’s call can be heard on the Tune-In.com app.
