Niagara hockey releases loaded schedule

The Niagara Purple Eagles and Atlantic Hockey announced the 2021-22 schedule Wednesday.
The Purple Eagles begin their season at perennial power North Dakota, which advanced to the 2021 NCAA Tournament Regional Finals, on Oct. 8-9. NU continues its season-opening road trip against Penn State (Oct. 22-23) and at Sacred Heart for its conference opener Oct. 29-30.
Niagara opens its Dwyer Arena schedule with a two-game set against Air Force (Nov. 5-6), followed by another home series against Army West Point (Nov. 19-20). The Purple Eagles are back on the road to play Michigan on Nov. 26-27 and Holy Cross on Dec. 3-4.
The first Battle of the Bridge meeting with Canisius will be at Dwyer on Dec. 10, with the teams playing at Harborcenter in Buffalo the next day. Niagara’s final non-conference series will be at Notre Dame on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The Purple Eagles return home to host Sacred Heart (Jan. 7-8) before heading to Air Force (Jan. 14-15). NU then has a home-and-home series with RIT starting Jan. 21 in Rochester and ending Jan. 22 at Dwyer.
Niagara starts a four-game homestand beginning with series against Mercyhurst (Jan. 28-29) and Bentley (Feb. 4-5). Niagara and Canisius meet again for another home-and-home set Feb. 11 at Canisius and Feb. 12 at Niagara. Niagara’s final home-and-home series is against RIT, Feb. 18 at home and Feb. 19 in Rochester. Niagara wraps up the regular season at AIC (Feb. 25-26).
The first round of the Atlantic Hockey playoffs runs March 4-6 with the best-of-three quarterfinals are March 11-13. The AHA semifinals and championship will be March 18 and 19, respectively.
The Purple Eagles return 19 letterwinners from last season’s team that advanced to the AHA semis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.