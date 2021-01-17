Niagara hoops schedule shuffled

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced sweeping changes to its men's basketball schedule on Sunday as it attempts to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Two MAAC men's basketball programs, Canisius and Iona, are currently on pauses due to positive tests.
Sunday's changes affect all 11 schools.
Niagara, which was scheduled to play Friday and Saturday at Iona, will instead play at Quinnipiac on those same dates. The Iona series moved to March 5-6, when Niagara was supposed to play at Canisius. The Battle of the Bridge series will now take place on two Wednesdays in February, the 10th and 24th, both in Buffalo. The Purple Eagles home series against Monmouth, scheduled for Feb. 12-13, was pushed back a week to Feb. 19-20.
Niagara fell to 5-7 overall and 4-6 in the MAAC on the season with a pair of losses this weekend at Manhattan (5-4, 4-4). The Jaspers won Saturday's contest, 58-55, behind a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double from Warren Williams.
Manhattan's Ant Nelson split a pair of free throws with four seconds left leaving a chance for Niagara to tie, but Marcus Hammond missed a deep 3-point try at the buzzer.
Raheem Solomon scored 13 points to lead Niagara. Hammond had 10 points — on 3-of-15 shooting — and six boards.
After turning the ball over 19 times in Friday's series opener, a 58-49 loss, Niagara won the turnover battle 15-8 on Saturday and shot 23 free throws to Manhattan's 15. But the Purple Eagles also shot just 34.8% from the floor and 15.4% from deep. The cold showing dropped their shooting percentage for the season under 40%.
NU was without third-leading scorer Justin Roberts all weekend after the senior guard was injured late in a Jan. 9 win over Rider.
