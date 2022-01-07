Niagara hoops teams return Sunday

The Niagara University men’s and women’s basketball teams return to MAAC-tion on Sunday hoping for a sense of normalcy as COVID-19 scrambles schedules for a second straight season.
The NU men will play just their second game since Dec. 18 when they host Quinnipiac at 2 p.m. while the women will play their first game since Dec. 19 in a 3 p.m. Battle of the Bridge battle at rival Canisius.
Both of those men’s games have been against the Bobcats, who earned a 77-68 home decision on New Years Eve. The Purple Eagles (5-7, 0-3 Metro Atlantic) forced 17 turnovers and put up eight more field goals than Quinnipiac (7-4, 2-1), but the hosts finished with two more makes, shooting 53.8% from the floor to Niagara’s 43.3. The Bobcats were also much better from deep, hitting 45.8% of their 3-pointers to NU’s 34.6.
Dezi Jones led QU with 20 points while Kevin Marfo, the MAAC’s leading rebounder, had 14 points and 13 boards.
Jordan Cintron led four Purple Eagles in double figures with 14 points. Marcus Hammond, the MAAC’s leading scorer at 17.1 per game this season, had 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting.
The Niagara women (4-6, 1-1) picked up their first MAAC win their last time out, 73-70 over Manhattan at the Gallagher Center. Maddy Yelle, the conference’s leader in field goal percentage (54.1), scored 20 points on just 5-of-8 shooting, hitting a 3 and going 9 of 10 on free throws. Ally Haar chipped in 18 points while former Cardinal O’Hara star Angel Parker scored 12 and added to her MAAC-leading assist (5.8) and steal (4.7) averages with 5 and 6, respectively.
The Golden Griffins (2-9, 0-2) haven’t played since losing to Manhattan, 85-63, on Dec. 21. Franklinville’s Dani Haskell leads the team scoring 14.6 points per game.
The women’s teams did not meet last season due to COVID-19.
HOCKEY
Niagara edges Sacred Heart in OT
Walker Sommer, playing in his first game since Nov. 26, scored 39 seconds into overtime to lift the Purple Eagles to a 5-4 victory in Atlantic Hockey play Friday night at Dwyer Arena.
Sommer also picked up an assist on Niagara’s second goal, scored by Brandon Stanley in the first period. Ryan Cox had his second two-goal game this season while adding an assist, and Jack DeBoer joined Stanley in netting his first goal this year.
Chad Veltri made 23 saves in net.
The Purple Eagles (6-11-2, 5-4-2-1 AHA) host the Pioneers (6-7-3, 4-4-2-2) against at 5 p.m. Saturday.
