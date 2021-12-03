Niagara hosts Monmouth in long-awaited home opener

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference season starts tonight for Niagara University men's basketball, and the Purple Eagles have a chance to make an early statement.
NU plays its first home game, welcoming to the Gallagher Center a Monmouth team fresh off a Nov. 27 upset of Cincinnati. That win would certainly have been the story of the MAAC season so far had Iona not knocked off No. 10 Alabama just two days earlier.
Monmouth (5-1) also holds victories over Princeton, St. Joseph's and Lehigh, its lone loss by two points while opening the season at Charlotte.
"It's a very difficult team to prepare for," said NU coach Greg Paulus. "They're so balanced and do a great job with their system and the coaching staff does a great job. ... They present a lot of challenges for us, and they're playing some great basketball."
They're not the only ones. Niagara is 3-3 in non-conference play, making Xavier and Ohio State sweat before winning three of four against teams a little closer to its weight class.
The Purple Eagles did lose to a St. Thomas team picked to finish last in the Summit League, but they bounced back Monday by handling Colgate nine days after the Raiders upset Syracuse.
Tonight's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will stream live on ESPN+.
WELCOME BACK
Niagara has not played a real game in front of home fans since last Leap Day, an overtime win over Iona on Feb. 29, 2020. That's 643 days.
COVID-19 forced most of the world to shut down just two weeks later, and last season's abbreviated pandemic schedule was played without fans.
Adding to the excitement is a very special alumni weekend, with legendary former head coach Joe Mihalich — the winningest coach in MAAC history — in town to be inducted into the NU Athletics Hall of Fame just 15 months after suffering a major stroke. It's Mihalich's first appearance on Monteagle Ridge since leaving for Hofstra after the 2012-13 season.
Joining him are a few handfuls of former players and assistants, as well as family, friends and other well-wishers. It should make for quite the atmosphere.
"What (Mihalich) did here, it's absolutely incredible," Paulus said. "We have such great respect for him and his coaching staffs, the former players. ... There's a lot of excitement for the weekend and honoring him and having him back, and we're certainly very proud to be a part of it in some small way."
TALE OF TWO TEAMS
NU and Monmouth have both had impressive starts to the season, though in very different ways.
The Purple Eagles play at one of the slowest tempos in the country — 334th of 358, according the KenPom.com's adjusted tempo rating — while the Hawks are 94th. Monmouth has four players — George Papas, Shavar Reynolds, Walker Miller and Marcus McClary — combining to average 60.9 points per game, just under Niagara's average of 65.8 allowed.
Something's gotta give.
"They've been one of the top teams in the country with pace of play and tempo and they do such a great job scoring before teams can get set, whether that's off a made shot, a missed shot, a turnover," Paulus said. "And so for us, taking care of the ball is important because they are really explosive and dangerous."
Taking care of the ball has been a trademark of Paulus' teams in his first two seasons at Niagara. NU has averaged 14.3 turnovers per game in its three losses and 9.7 in its wins.
C'EST LA VIE
Not many teams across the country can match Niagara in experience, but the Hawks are one of them. Monmouth starts five seniors, including the core four of Papas, Reynolds, Miller and McClary, and has had its senior class make up 83.4% of its minutes this season.
Niagara has seven seniors on its roster, including its top three scorers — Marcus Hammond, Jordan Cintron and Sam Iorio. Seniors have played 65.5% of the Purple Eagles' minutes this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.