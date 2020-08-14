Niagara lands 2021 commit

For the first time since Joe Mihalich roamed Monteagle Ridge, the Niagara University men’s basketball program has received a commitment from a player over a year away from a move to Lewiston.
Robert Brown III, an Albany native and senior-to-be at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire, announced his verbal commitment Friday afternoon on Twitter.
Brown, a 6-foot-4 guard, helped Kimball to a 20-8 record last winter in the always difficult New England Preparatory School Athletic Council. As of Feb. 1, he led his team with 23 points per game.
Prior to Kimball, Brown attended the Albany Academy, helping the Cadets to the New York State Federation Tournament of Champions Class A title in 2019. That championship run included a 71-56 win over local school Park.
Before Brown, the earliest commit since Mihalich had been current redshirt sophomore Steven Levnaic, who committed to Chris Casey during November of his senior year.
Brown’s addition leaves Greg Paulus and his staff with four open scholarships for the 2021-22 season. The Purple Eagles still have one open scholarship for this fall, though there’s been no indication it will be filled.
Under NCAA rule, Paulus is unable to comment on commitments until players have officially enrolled at NU.
•••
In other news, a former Purple Eagle is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Romero Collier, 23, was arrested Thursday in Oneida County in connection with the Aug. 4 killing of 21-year-old Tyler McBain. According to reports, McBain was robbed and shot once in the upper torso.
Collier was the second person arrested and charged with murdering McBain. Travon Golden, 22, was arrested Aug. 6, having fled over 100 miles with Collier before crashing their SUV. Collier remained on the run for another week.
Collier, from Syracuse, played six games for the Purple Eagles under Chris Casey in 2014-15. He was then ruled academically ineligible and withdrew from the university.
