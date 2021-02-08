Niagara men pause for COVID

The Niagara men's basketball program has paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel, the university announced Monday.
Due to the pause, the Purple Eagles' scheduled game Wednesday at Iona has been postponed to a date yet to be determined. NU will return to the court for a Feb. 19-20 series against Siena, which announced its own COVID pause Sunday.
Monday, the MAAC announced another series of schedule changes to adjust for the pauses, bringing its total for this season to over 140.
It also announced that this season's final standings would be determined by total conference wins rather than the usual win percentage, a new tie-breaking procedure that was agreed upon before the season. The procedure was to be enacted if any teams did not play a full 20-game conference schedule, and with Monday's changes, the MAAC conceded that not all teams will finish a full slate.
Niagara, at 6-8, now sits tied for fourth, ahead of teams like Iona (3-1) and Canisius (3-3), who have better win percentages but have missed large chunks of games.
Canisius, which was scheduled to play Siena this weekend, will instead take on Quinnipiac.
•••
In other Niagara news, senior forward Nicholas Kratholm was announced Monday as one of 30 NCAA Division I men's basketball student-athletes selected as a candidate for the 2020-21 Senior Class Award.
The Class Award — an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School — recognizes students who have made notable achievements in community, classroom, character and competition.
Kratholm, a native of Louisville, Ky., is in his second season at Niagara. He has started every game this season while averaging career-highs in points and rebounds.
Off the court, Kratholm holds a 3.53 grade-point average and has made the Dean's list every semester. He is on track to earn his bachelor's degree in bio-technology this spring and plans to attend medical school.
The men's and women's candidates will be narrowed to two fields of 10 finalists in late February.
