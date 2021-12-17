Niagara men's hoops game at Binghamton canceled

Niagara University wasn’t able to escape the postponements forced by COVID-19 that have hit sports across the country over the past few days.
The NU men’s basketball game Tuesday at Binghamton was canceled Friday due to COVID protocols within the Bearcats program, the schools announced.
Today’s Big 4 Tripleheader at KeyBank Center remains on as scheduled. Niagara (4-6) will host an Albany team (3-7) fresh off an upset of Boston College at 2 p.m. Division II Daemen will open the event with an 11 a.m. game against Franklin Pierce, while Canisius (2-9) will cap the day hosting Buffalo (6-3) at 5 p.m.
It is unclear if Niagara will search for a replacement game. A spokesperson said it was to be determined.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Niagara falls to Saint Peter’s
Nickelle O’Neil was the last former Cardinal O’Hara Hawk standing, and the Amherst native helped Saint Peter’s beat Niagara, 68-64, in both teams’ Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference openers Friday night at the Gallagher Center.
O’Neil, a Niagara County Community College product, rebounded a Purple Eagles miss with 9 seconds left, was fouled and hit both free throws to put things away for the Peacocks (3-6, 1-0). She finished with 3 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in 27 minutes off the bench.
Niagara (3-6, 0-1) caught some tough breaks. Its top three scorers, Angel Parker, Aaliyah Parker and Maddy Yelle, played a combined 50 minutes. Angel Parker and Yelle both fouled out with over five minutes left, while Aaliyah Parker injured her leg after just five minutes played. A Niagara spokesperson said Aaliyah is “day-to-day right now.”
O’Neil played with the Parker sisters at O’Hara.
Sydney Faulcon posted a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double for NU, while Kyra Grimshaw, a senior who had never scored more than 4 points in a game, came through with a career-best 14.
Niagara continues MAAC play at 2 p.m. Sunday when it hosts Manhattan.
