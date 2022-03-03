Back at Gallagher Center for the first time in almost four weeks, Niagara men’s basketball rediscovered its scoring rhythm to open the last set of home games with a feel-good win.
After losing four of five on the road, the Purple Eagles soared over Siena, 74-52, on Thursday night for their biggest victory margin in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference contest. Niagara (13-15, 8-11) could finish as high as fifth in the league standings and receive a bye to the MAAC quarterfinals with a win Saturday against Marist, coupled with a Fairfield loss at Saint Peter's, and could fall to eighth with a loss in the regular season finale.
“We knew this was a big weekend for us,” said senior guard Marcus Hammond, who led the Purple Eagles with 28 points, matching his season-high. “The crowd gave us a big push, and we are thankful for that.”
Niagara had scored 36 points, its fewest in a game since 1947, in its prior loss at Saint Peter’s, but made an offensive statement in a game in which students organized a “silent night” promotion encouraging the crowd of about 1,000 to remain quiet until the Purple Eagles’ netted their seventh point.
Hammond got the crowd into it with a putback that established an early 8-5 lead and had 11 points in boosting Niagara’s advantage to 21-9 within the first nine minutes. Responding to every Siena run, a 12-2 spurt put the Purple Eagles up by 17 before halftime, they got the lead up to 26 a few times in the second half, and finished with an offensive rating of 108 points per 100 possession, their second-best efficiency in a MAAC game this season, according to KenPom.com
“I really liked the way we came out from the start,” coach Greg Paulus said. “We shared the basketball, it was a great effort, and hopefully we can continue to build on it.”
Paulus was pleased with the Purple Eagles’ assisting on 14 of 28 baskets while only turning the ball over 10 times. Every Niagara starter had multiple assists.
“When we’re moving the ball like that, we feel like we have some guys who can make some shots and make some plays,” Paulus said. “That certainly helped us offensively.
“But today we talked a lot about defense and getting back to our identity of guarding,” Paulus added, “and making it as hard as we could against a Siena team that was really playing well,” having won nine of its past 12.
Niagara scored 20 points from forcing 16 turnovers, limited Siena to 40% shooting, 23% (3 for 13) from long range, and gave up only two offensive rebounds leading to one bucket. Siena’s scoring efficiency (75.9) was a season-low and it was Niagara’s best defensive performance against a Division I opponent.
Hammond and Greg Kuakumensah each had nine rebounds as Niagara enjoyed a 36-22 advantage on the boards, and the Purple Eagles outscored the Saints 46-22 in the paint.
“They are a really physical team,” Paulus said. “I thought we really did a good job just kind of completing plays and finishing through some contact. I thought we got the ball to the paint well there, and hopefully we can continue to do that moving forward.”
Sam Iorio came off the bench to score 13 points and Noah Thomasson also reached double figures with 11 points. Kuakumensah scored eight.
NOTES: Hammond topped 20 points for the 11th time this season and 24th in his career. … Freshman guard Rob Brown, an Albany native, was a DNP-coach’s decision after playing 12 minutes at Saint Peter’s and starting the previous eight games … Javian McCollum led Siena with 13 points off the bench. … Niagara recognized its MAAC champion women’s swimming and diving team and coach of the year Eric Bugby at halftime.
