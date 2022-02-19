BUFFALO — The Battle of the Bridge belongs to Niagara.
The Purple Eagles punished Canisius in the paint in a 65-52 win at the Koessler Athletic Center on Saturday to pick up the season sweep. It is the third time in six seasons that Niagara has swept the season series since 2017.
On a day when Marcus Hammond scored two points in the second half, the Purple Eagles outscored the Golden Griffins 42-20 in the paint, 18-3 on the fastbreak and 12-4 on second-chance points.
Meanwhile, Sam Iorio came off the bench to score a game-high 17 points, to go along with seven rebounds and four blocks as Niagara improves to 7-9 to pull into a sixth-place tie with Marist in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
“We wanted to play better basketball,” Niagara head coach Greg Paulus said. “I thought we had a good week of preparation and just played really, really hard and together today.”
A sloppy start to the game saw Canisius grab a 10-6 lead, but Iorio made an impact on the game immediately. Upon his entrance, Niagara went on an 11-0 run, going 4 for 5 from the field during the stretch.
The Purple Eagles put up a 19-4 run over a span of 7 minutes, 33 seconds and held the Golden Griffins scoreless for nearly four minutes on two occasions in the first half. Hammond and Iorio both had 11 points in the first 20 minutes as they built a 33-21 halftime lead.
“A couple of games we came out lackadaisical, so this game we wanted to bring the fight, bring energy and give all we got,” Hammond said. “We have media timeouts, coaches call timeouts, so there’s no need to preserve energy. Just give everything you got and fall where you fall.”
Niagara (12-13) found an early advantage in the post, as Iorio, Greg Kuakumensah, Jordan Cintron and Touba Troare scored eight of the teams first 13 points to push the lead to 15 in the first five minutes of the half.
The Purple Eagles did not just pound the ball into the paint against Canisius (8-19), however. Post players were heavily involved in the pick-and-roll, while also having the freedom to catch the ball in the high post and take defenders off the dribble.
The foursome scored half of Niagara’s points in the second half, accounting for 34 points on 50% shooting in the game, while hauling in 20 rebounds and swatting seven shots.
“The guards thought I had a mismatch, threw it to me and I made a play,” Iorio said. “That’s what we’re trying to be about towards the end of the season. Whatever it takes to win. I thought I had a good mismatch and just tried to take advantage of that.”
The win snapped a two-game skid after handing Iona its first MAAC loss of the season on Feb. 6. Niagara is stuck in a logjam among three teams with seven conference wins and three with six wins.
Quinnipiac (7-8) and Marist (7-9) square off Sunday, as do Rider (6-9) and Manhattan (6-9), which will create more shifting in the standings
Each of the final four games of the season are matchups with teams even or ahead of the Purple Eagles in the standings, allowing for an opportunity to move up in the leaderboard.
“We don’t hold back, when we just give everything we got and just empty the tank, we’re a whole different team,” Hammond said. “When we sit back and let other teams do whatever they want, we lose. We have to bring the attack, we have to bring the fight and we have to go out to get them.”
Noah Thomasson chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Niagara, which can pull to .500 on the season with a win at Rider on Friday.
Jordan Henderson had 13 points and five rebounds, while Malek Green had 12 points and eight boards for Canisius, which remained last in the conference with a 4-12 record.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
