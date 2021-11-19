Niagara picks up first win with big second half

It wasn’t as pretty as the final score indicates, but Niagara men’s basketball is in the win column.
The Purple Eagles brushed off a sloppy first half with a dominant second, earning a 70-60 victory over SIU Edwardsville during their first game of the YSU/J. Arnold Wealth Management Company Basketball Tournament on Friday night at Youngstown State.
Senior guard Marcus Hammond, the preseason All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference pick, scored 16 points to again lead the way, while junior guard Noah Thomasson and graduate forward Greg Kuakumensah chipped in 15 apiece. Grad guard Justin Roberts added 10.
The Cougars (1-2) led 30-24 at halftime, despite Hammond opening the game on a personal 7-2 run.
Niagara (1-2) went on a 6-0 run just over two minutes into the second half, cutting the deficit to 35-33, and eventually took at 39-38 lead on a Kuakumensah Make with 13:42 to play.
SIUE recovered, but Hammond hit three consecutive 3-pointers to push NU ahead for good. Roberts followed with two makes from deep, the Cougars never really threatened from there. Niagara finished plus-16 in the second half, 46-30.
The 15 points were a career-high for Thomasson, who started his career at Houston Baptist before spending last season with Butler Community College. He also had a team-best four assists.
Kuakumensah and Roberts both set season highs in points.
Niagara plays two more games in the Youngstown State multi-team event, at 4:45 p.m. Saturday against St. Thomas and 3:45 p.m. Sunday against the host Penguins.
