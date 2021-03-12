Niagara rally comes up short

Niagara followed its worst half of the season with one of its best Friday night.
The good just wasn’t enough to outweigh the bad.
After allowing Iona to build a 24-point lead, the Purple Eagles’ wild comeback fell just short, and the Gaels walked away with a 70-64 victory in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference semifinals at Jim Whalen Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
Iona, in its first season under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, went 6-3 during the MAAC regular season, and though it finished tied for second in win percentage, entered the tournament as the No. 9 seed due to an overall wins number limited by four in-season COVID-19 pauses.
The Gaels led the MAAC in scoring margin, free throw percentage and assists, rebounds and 3-point makes per game. After crushing eighth-seeded Quinnipiac in the opening round, 72-48, and upending No. 1 Siena, 55-52, in the quarters, they were very much the favorite on Friday.
It didn’t take long to see why. After a quick 6-0 start from Niagara, Iona responded with an 11-0 run. The fifth-seeded Purple Eagles, who were fourth in the conference in points allowed per game, looked lost on on that end, and three straight 3-pointers pushed the Gaels’ lead to 16. Iona led by 18 at half — even mighty Syracuse didn’t beat Niagara by 18 in a half this season — and an early 8-0 run in the second appeared to put the game away.
Slowly, Niagara rallied. Coach Greg Paulus switched to a full-court press, and the Gaels committed 10 second-half turnovers. The Purple Eagles hit three straight 3-pointers — they went 4 for 26 the rest of the game — to get within 15, 51-36. NU became the aggressor, scoring half of its points during a 10-0 run from the free-throw line, and suddenly deficit was just 5, 60-55 with 6:16 to play.
A 5-1 run — all free throws — made it a one-possession game, 63-60, with 2:54 left. Niagara got the stop, but after all of it’s success getting to the line, chucked up a pair of ugly 3s with the chance to tie.
Iona hit a pair of free throws with 1:39 to play, and the Purple Eagles would never have another chance to tie.
NU junior Raheem Solomon, who entered averaging 18.3 points for his career in the tournament and had a team-high 17 Thursday’s win over Marist, scored 16 of his game-high 21 in the second half. He also led Niagara with 8 rebounds. Senior Kobi Nwandu, one of two Purple Eagles to make second-team All-MAAC, added 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting. The other second-teamer, junior Marcus Hammond, had 11 points but was 2 of 12 from the field and 1 of 7 from deep. Sharpshooters Justin Roberts and Nick MacDonald combined to go 0 for 8 on 3s.
Iona was led by senior guard Asante Gist, who had 19 points and five assists before fouling out in the final minutes. Nelly Junior Joseph, the MAAC Rookie of the Year, had 13 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Ross, the conference’s leading scorer and an All-MAAC first-teamer, scored just four points and committed eight turnovers.
The four-time defending MAAC tournament champion Gaels will look to continue their streak with a win at 4 p.m. today over seventh-seeded Fairfield, which knocked off No. 2 Saint Peter’s on Friday night, 52-47.
