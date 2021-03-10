Niagara ready for another shot at MAAC tourney

Just over a year ago, 366 days to be exact, Niagara outlasted Marist in a slugfest to open the 2020 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, earning a 56-54 victory in the 6-11 matchup thanks to Raheem Solomon's layup with 3 seconds left on the floor of the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
A day later, March 11, 2020, COVID-19 burst onto the national sports scene when the NBA abruptly suspended its season due to a positive test minutes before a Utah Jazz game. The NCAA cancelled its winter championships, leaving teams across the country with a bit of unfinished business.
Tonight, after a season still dominated by the pandemic, the Purple Eagles will attempt to pick up where they left off as they open the 2021 MAAC tournament back in Atlantic City. And they'll do it against a fitting foe, those same Red Foxes (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).
"Just to have this opportunity to compete in the MAAC championships, we're thankful," said NU head coach Greg Paulus, whose team is coming off a late-season COVID pause.
Some of the names have changed from last season, as have the seeds, but the expectation is another grinding, close game. Marist is favored by a point, and most internet sites set the over/under of 124 or so points.
This season, Niagara (8-10, 7-9 MAAC) finished fifth under the conference's adjusted standings, which used overall conference wins rather than conference winning percentage in an attempt to account for the disparity in the number of games played by different programs due to COVID pauses. Marist (12-8, 10-8) finished fourth.
The teams split their regular season series, Jan. 1-2 in Poughkeepsie. Marist took the opener, 63-61, before Niagara earned a blowout in the second game, 86-72.
The Red Foxes finished third in average points allowed during MAAC play (63.6), NU right behind them in fourth (64.5). Niagara finished seventh in scoring (65.4), Marist ninth (63.2).
The teams achieve those similar stats in very different ways. Niagara is far and away the best team in the conference in turnover margin (plus-3.56) while Marist is last (minus-3). Both are close to double the next closest team.
But the Red Foxes have held MAAC foes to under 40% shooting on the season, their 39.2 field goal percentage against third in the conference. They also finished third in 3-point field goal percentage and blocked shots, led by Jordan Jones' two per game.
"They're really well coached," Paulus said, crediting Marist head coach John Dunne, whose defenses have been puzzling MAAC foes for 15 seasons. "Their defense is outstanding. ...
"They play team defense and they're very disciplined with their game plan. They have really good size where they're able to guard the ball and be physical. They do a great job challenging shots around the rim and they don't make many mistakes."
Offensively, the Red Foxes offer a balanced attack. Freshman Ricardo Wright earned MAAC All-Rookie team honors by averaging 11.4 points per game, Marist's only double-figure scorer. Top returnee Michael Cubbage was lost to injury after four games, and the team kept chugging along.
Niagara finished the season as the only team with two scorers in the MAAC's top 10, Kobi Nwandu (fourth, 15.2) and Marcus Hammond (eighth, 13.4). Both earned second team All-MAAC honors.
Hammond was particularly effective during the two-game split at Marist this season, averaging 20 points on over 50% shooting.
In a game where points may come at a premium, Paulus is intent on not letting his team rely too much on its top duo.
"Hopefully we can continue to get contributions from everybody," he said. "That's when we play our best basketball is when we're making extra passes and we're really moving the basketball and having that type of balance."
