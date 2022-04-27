Niagara selected for MAAC, A-Sun tourney in Ireland

Niagara will test its luck in Ireland next season.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Atlantic Sun Conference and Inspirus Sports Management announced the creation of the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Basketball Challenge. The Purple Eagles and Rider will be the two MAAC men’s teams featured in the eight-team field. Each conference will have two men’s and women’s representatives.
Marist and Rider will represent the MAAC on the women’s side, while Central Arkansas and Stetson men will compete for the Atlantic Sun and North Florida and Eastern Kentucky for the women.
The games will be played on Nov. 18-19 at National Basketball Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Matchups were not announced.
“We are excited to be a part of the MAAC/ASUN Challenge in Dublin,” Niagara head coach Greg Paulus said in a press release. “We want to give our student-athletes a first-class experience on and off the court and this is a terrific opportunity for our university, program and student-athletes.”
None of the eight teams selected finished above .500 last season.
