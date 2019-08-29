Niagara to host Girls in Sports Day

Niagara University is recognizing girls who play sports.
Girls between the ages of 9 and 12 residing in Niagara County are invited to participate in the Western New York Girls in Sports Day, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 on the Niagara University campus. The event will give girls of all skill levels the opportunity to try their hand at a variety of sports at stations managed by coaches and female student-athletes from Niagara University and Niagara County Community College.
WNY Girls in Sports Day is made possible through a partnership between Niagara University, United Way of Greater Niagara, the Girls Scouts of Western New York, Niagara County Community College, Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club, Inc., and Women United, funded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. There is no charge to participate. Transportation from four locations throughout Niagara County will be available, and lunch will be provided. Registration will close after the first 250 girls have signed up.
“Niagara University is proud to host the first Girls in Sports Day held in Niagara County,” said the Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., Niagara University’s president. “We are grateful to Mary Wilson and the Wilson Foundation for their commitment and generosity to promote leadership, teamwork, and create awareness in sports opportunities for young women.”
Western New York Girls in Sports was founded by Mary Wilson, wife of Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson Jr., in 2006, with the goal of enriching young girls’ lives through involvement in sports. Mrs. Wilson’s personal passion for sports was the impetus for creating WNY GIS and developing its focus on teaching young girls and women the life lessons that sports offer.
To register for the event, go to www.niagara.edu/girlsinsports or contact Brittany DePietro at 716-286-8309.
Learn more about Girls in Sports at www.wnygirlsinsports.com.
